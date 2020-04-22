The Nigerian Air Force, Wednesday organised fly-past displays in the nation’s capital Abuja to salute Nigerians for their support to the Force over the years.

The fly-past which was organized to commemorate NAF’s 56th anniversary was also carried out to remind Nigerian to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

NAF Spokesman Ibikunke Daramola noted that this year’s celebration will be devoid of the usual fanfare and sequence of events which usually herald the annual occasion due to the COVID-19 pandemic.