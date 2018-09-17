The Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, on Saturday commissioned first set of Combat Motor Bikes to help troops deployed for internal security duties at the warring border communities of Cross River and Ebonyi states to effectively access all the nooks and cranny of the troubled areas with the aim of containing the occasional clashes between them.

Recently, there has been resurgence of boundary conflicts between Ukelle and Izzi villages of Cross River and Ebonyi states which resulted in the disruption of economic and social activities as well as the loss of lives and properties.

The nature of the terrain especially during rainy season has made it difficult for security agencies to effectively patrol the areas. To alleviate this problem and enhance operational effectiveness of troops in the areas, the army chief authorised the injection of Combat Motor Bikes Platoons to enhance troops’ mobility and access to the difficult areas.

In a brief handing over ceremony of the bikes at Ipollo -Ntagom Security Out Post, the bikes were on behalf of the army chief handed over to the soldiers by the General Officer Commanding 82 Division Nigerian Army, Emmanuel Kabuk, who represented Mr Buratai.

The Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State, Eric Igwe, represented the governor of the state while the commissioner for local government affairs, John Ulafor, represented the governor of Cross Rivers State.

In their separate remarks at the event, the governors of the states through their representatives, commended the army chief for the laudable initiative and commitment to ensuring lasting peace and security between the border areas of Cross Rivers and Ebonyi states.

“Never in the history of our states have we seen such a zeal and uncommon commitment to ensuring peace and security in the our states like what the COAS has done, this gesture is complimentary to the efforts of Cross Rivers and Ebonyi States and we thank General Buratai for that,” Mr Igwe stated.

Others who graced the occasion include the Secretary to the State Government of Ebonyi State, Chairman Izzi Local Government Area, traditional rulers and elders of the affected communities.

Several other army leaders were also at the event.