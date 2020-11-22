Sunday, November 22, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Trending

Nigerian Army gives update on Abuja-Kaduna road

Must read

Sports

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Barcelona: Carrasco capitalises on Ter Stegen error

theabujatimes
Barcelona could not recover from an awful Marc-Andre ter Stegen mistake as they lost at Atletico Madrid. Marc-Andre ter...
Read more
Sports

Jose Mourinho: Tottenham players were amazing, we beat Man City on strategy

theabujatimes
Jose Mourinho said his "amazing" Tottenham beat Manchester City on strategy as a vintage show from the Portuguese boss sent his side...
Read more
Sports

Frank Lampard salutes ‘top-class’ Timo Werner after Chelsea win at Newcastle

theabujatimes
Frank Lampard singled out Timo Werner for special praise after the German starred in Chelsea's 2-0 win over Newcastle at St James'...
Read more
Trending

Nigerian Army gives update on Abuja-Kaduna road

theabujatimes
The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said that recent media reports that motorists had abandoned the Abuja-Kaduna highway because of insecurity are misleading.
Read more
theabujatimes

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said that recent media reports that motorists had abandoned the Abuja-Kaduna highway because of insecurity are misleading.

DHQ had on Saturday led journalists on a tour of the road from Abuja to Kaduna to ascertain the validity of the claim.

NAN reports that there was a normal movement of various types of vehicles on the road from Zuba to Kaduna.

Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, said the tour was to enable the journalists to have first-hand information on the security situation on the road.

Enenche said the tour was to also correct the purported desertion of the road and assure motorists of their safety.

“People are being misinformed, and there is no truth whatsoever that the road is deserted.

“We are telling the general public that they should have confidence in the armed forces and the operation that is going on here and go about their normal business.

“We are there to protect you and to continue to take the criminals out of their enclaves and just be waiting for them on the road,” he said.

Previous articleHelp, Abuja electricity DISCO is extorting us!
Next articleFrank Lampard salutes ‘top-class’ Timo Werner after Chelsea win at Newcastle
- Advertisement -

More articles

Trending

Help, Abuja electricity DISCO is extorting us!

theabujatimes
Sir: It is unfortunate to have dishonest people in the power sector and by extension, in the leadership positions in Nigeria. No...
Read more
Trending

Abuja Motor fair to rev auto sector, promote autogas policy

theabujatimes
THE 21st edition of the Abuja International Motor Fair is targeted towards revving activities and further boosting investments in the sector, which...
Read more
Trending

WFP begins distribution of food, cash in Abuja

theabujatimes
The UN World Food Programme (WFP) has begun the distribution of cash and food to vulnerable people in Abuja.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Sports

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Barcelona: Carrasco capitalises on Ter Stegen error

theabujatimes
Barcelona could not recover from an awful Marc-Andre ter Stegen mistake as they lost at Atletico Madrid. Marc-Andre ter...
Read more
Sports

Jose Mourinho: Tottenham players were amazing, we beat Man City on strategy

theabujatimes
Jose Mourinho said his "amazing" Tottenham beat Manchester City on strategy as a vintage show from the Portuguese boss sent his side...
Read more
Sports

Frank Lampard salutes ‘top-class’ Timo Werner after Chelsea win at Newcastle

theabujatimes
Frank Lampard singled out Timo Werner for special praise after the German starred in Chelsea's 2-0 win over Newcastle at St James'...
Read more
Trending

Nigerian Army gives update on Abuja-Kaduna road

theabujatimes
The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said that recent media reports that motorists had abandoned the Abuja-Kaduna highway because of insecurity are misleading.
Read more
Trending

Help, Abuja electricity DISCO is extorting us!

theabujatimes
Sir: It is unfortunate to have dishonest people in the power sector and by extension, in the leadership positions in Nigeria. No...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Newly born baby dumped in gutter in Abuja Estate

World Teachers’ Day Holds In Abuja With Few Participants

Dangote’s $1m for renovation of MKO Abiola stadium excites Adelabu

1,785 new lawyers called to bar