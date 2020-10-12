Monday, October 12, 2020

Business

Nigerian Breweries To Invest N40m In Small Businesses

Nigerian Breweries through one of its brand, Life Lager, is set to support over 200 businesses with a cumulative sum of over N40 million, in the ‘Chop Life’ Experience.

In a similar vein to the acclaimed Progress Booster campaign, the Chop Life Experience will see Life Lager empower its consumers with cash to support their businesses. This will be done through in-bar activations that will span across southeastern cities like Enugu, Aba, Uyo, Warri, Onitsha, and Port Harcourt from September 27 to October 25, 2020.

Speaking on the Chop Life Experience, National Trade Marketing Manager, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Funso Ayeni, expressed his delight at the launch of the initiative saying “As a brand, Life Lager believes in progress, and the Chop Life Experience is our way of empowering our consumers.

“We recognise that sometimes all we need is financial support to get our dreams off the ground, and help us progress. We share this sentiment, and we are humbled to have the opportunity to support businesses across the southeast.”

Life Lager has had a stellar year with remarkable initiatives such as its brand relaunch, as well as the widely acclaimed lighting of the Niger Bridge and the release of its theme song titled “Chop Life” featuring Phyno and Flavour.

Unveiled on August 1, 2020, the Niger Bridge lights further established Life Lager as a truly progressive brand, while its timely message of self preservation; “Ndu Ka” was widely praised for its relevance and significance, particularly during the lockdown period of the pandemic.

The Chop Life Experience which started on September 27 and has run through Enugu, Ikom, Makurdi, Port Harcourt, Onitsha, Aba and Warri with plans to proceed to Owerri, Fegge, Oji, Otukpo, Asaba, Nkpor, Okigwe, Agbani, Aba, Nsukka, Festac and Nnewi  in the coming weeks.

