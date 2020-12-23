Wednesday, December 23, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Health

Nigerian govt to undertake ‘comprehensive’ reform of health sector

Must read

Trending

17 people die in accident on Lokoja-Abuja highway

theabujatimes
No fewer than 17 people on Tuesday died following a fatal road accident which occurred at Irepeni on Okene- Lokoja–Abuja highway in...
Read more
Trending

625 Deported Nigerians Returned Via Abuja Airport – Immigration

theabujatimes
Atotal of 625 deported Nigerians returned to the country through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) in Abuja. The...
Read more
Trending

Orji Kalu’s retrial assigned to Abuja, hearing begins Feb 2

theabujatimes
THE Federal High Court has assigned the retrial of a former governor of Abia State, Orji Kalu, and his co-accused for N7.1bn...
Read more
Trending

Abuja-bound bus passengers kidnapped

theabujatimes
Passengers of an Abuja-bound commercial bus were on Tuesday kidnapped on Benin-Auchi Road in Edo State. The bus left...
Read more
theabujatimes

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Tuesday his administration would embark on a comprehensive health sector reform aimed at providing a world-class health care system capable of responding effectively to future pandemics in the country.

The president made the pledge when he received the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 End-of-Year Report at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.”

He said: “For Nigeria to enjoy a lasting legacy from the huge investment in the health sector, a comprehensive Health Sector Reform that will achieve the following, amongst others, must be instituted. The objectives include to:

– Build the human and institutional capacity to provide a world-class 21st-century health care system, capable of responding effectively to future pandemics;

– Develop a viable strategy for our primary and tertiary healthcare system;

– Re-align institutional mandates and functions within the health sector for effectiveness and efficiency;

– Distinguish policy and coordination from implementation responsibilities; and

– Strengthen the statutory and regulatory capacities within the health sector.’’

Buhari, who has extended the mandate of the PTF till March 2021, expressed concern over reported surge in the confirmed COVID-19 cases and the bid for vaccines.

He said recent reports had indicated that Nigeria is now facing a rise in confirmed COVID-19 cases across the country.

The president added: “New epicentres have been identified and the nation cannot afford to lose the gains of the last nine months. I have critically evaluated the situation and remain convinced that urgent measures have to be taken to halt the spread and the attendant fatalities.”

He, therefore, stressed the need to speedily and strategically access and administer the COVID-19 vaccine in a safe, effective, and timely manner.

Previous articleBREAKING: ASUU Calls Off 9-Month-Old
Next articleBADDEST!!! Davido Named Number 1 Artiste Of the Year In Africa, Leads In Eight Categories
- Advertisement -

More articles

Health

A Gift of Healthcare to Anambra People

theabujatimes
David-Chyddy Eleke writes that Hon Chris Azubogu, a member of the House of Representatives, has through his annual medical outreach given the...
Read more
Health

Senate Uncovers How Health Ministry Mismanaged over N559m Generated from Yellow Cards

theabujatimes
The Senate has exposed how the officials of Ministry of Health mismanaged N559 million generated from sales of 681,487 units of International...
Read more
Health

CBN health intervention fund difficult to access -NMA

theabujatimes
The Nigerian Medical Association has decried the stringent conditions given by the Central Bank of Nigeria for its members to access the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

17 people die in accident on Lokoja-Abuja highway

theabujatimes
No fewer than 17 people on Tuesday died following a fatal road accident which occurred at Irepeni on Okene- Lokoja–Abuja highway in...
Read more
Trending

625 Deported Nigerians Returned Via Abuja Airport – Immigration

theabujatimes
Atotal of 625 deported Nigerians returned to the country through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) in Abuja. The...
Read more
Trending

Orji Kalu’s retrial assigned to Abuja, hearing begins Feb 2

theabujatimes
THE Federal High Court has assigned the retrial of a former governor of Abia State, Orji Kalu, and his co-accused for N7.1bn...
Read more
Trending

Abuja-bound bus passengers kidnapped

theabujatimes
Passengers of an Abuja-bound commercial bus were on Tuesday kidnapped on Benin-Auchi Road in Edo State. The bus left...
Read more
Life & Arts

BADDEST!!! Davido Named Number 1 Artiste Of the Year In Africa, Leads In Eight Categories

theabujatimes
Davido is the ‘number 1’ artiste of the year 2020 in Africa. This is coming from Nigerian music...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Nigeria Records First COVID-19 Death

Pharmacists task FG on local vaccine for COVID-19, others

COVID-19: Nigeria Records Five New Cases, Total Infections Now 51

China Defends 50% Revision of Death toll from Covid-19 in Wuhan