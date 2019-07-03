Adamawa North lawmaker, Senator Elisha Abbo, has continued to receive bashing from Nigerians over a video showing him beating up a shop attendant at a sex toy shop in Abuja.

Nigerians from opposing political parties as well as rights groups and celebrities have called on the police to immediately take action against Abbo.

Global rights body, Amnesty International, called on the police to immediately take action against the 41-year-old lawmaker.

In a Facebook post, AI said, “Senator Elisha Abbo (Adamawa North) who took three ladies shopping for sex toys in Abuja, assaulted a nursing mother, in the presence of policemen. This must be investigated. The lawmaker must face justice. The victims must be protected from his promise of more violence.”

On his part, human rights lawyer, Mr. Festus Keyamo (SAN), said the police could arrest the senator immediately given the available video evidence and arraign him accordingly.

He tweeted, “The case of Senator Elisha Abbo is very straightforward: the police must immediately take three steps: first arrest him (no formal complaint is needed with the evidence on tape). Secondly, obtain his statement (if he’s willing to make one) and that of the victim and thirdly arraign him in court.”

The Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said it was unfortunate that Abbo was the one who replaced the respected Senator Binta Garba at the Senate.

She called on the Senate not to shield him but ensure that he was dealt with swiftly.

Dabiri-Erewa tweeted, “To think that this PDP guy was said to have ‘defeated’ one of our most respected female parliamentarians, Senator Binta Garba. The Senate must not protect him. He should be charged. The footage is enough evidence. He deserves to be in prison.

“I hope the Senate will not protect him. I expect a senator to move a motion of urgent importance tomorrow.”

Celebrities, including those not known to dabble in politics, also gave the senator a dressing down.

Peter Okoye, a member of the defunct P-Square group, called for the immediate arrest of the senator and called on the National Assembly not to allow him to sit again.

Okoye said on his Instagram page, “I am so mad right now after watching this video clip of our representative assaulting a woman. People like Elisha Abbo do not deserve to hold public office. This is disgusting. He needs to be arrested and prosecuted as soon as possible.

“If the Nigerian Senate is a serious place, he should not even be able to enter the Senate on the next sitting.”

Also reacting, popular musician, Adekunle Gold, said, “I am so angry. I want to say a lot of things but I am at a loss for words.”

Music producer, Don Jazzy, expressed shock that a senator could do such a thing.

Meanwhile, activist, Deji Adeyanju, has led a protest to Louis Edet House, the headquarters of the Nigeria Police Force where he is expected to submit a petition to the Inspector-General of Police.

