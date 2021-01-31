Sunday, January 31, 2021

info@theabujatimes.com

Business

Nigerians consumed 40.8m litres of petrol daily in October 2020

Must read

Trending

MTN, Airtel Nigeria commence NIN registration in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt

theabujatimes
Telecommunication firms, MTN and Airtel Nigeria have commenced the National Identification Number (NIN) registration exercise in its retail outlets across the country.
Read more
Trending

‘No more crowning from Abuja,’ Buhari tells APC members

theabujatimes
President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday ruled out imposition in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the future. The president,...
Read more
Trending

Cows Take Over Abuja Road, Disrupt Vehicular Movement

theabujatimes
Cows on Saturday blocked a major road in Apo area of Abuja, disrupting vehicular movement for many minutes. In...
Read more
Africa News

French Billionaire Puts Mozambique Leader at Heart of Debt Scam

theabujatimes
Privinvest Shipbuilding SAL and its billionaire founder Iskandar Safa have placed Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi at the center of the nation’s $2...
Read more
theabujatimes

Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, through its subsidiary, the Pipeline and Product Marketing Company, PPMC, has disclosed that Nigerians consumed 1.22 billion litres of petrol in October 2020, which came to about 40.8 million litres every day

NNPC gave the figures in its Monthly Financial and Operations Report for October.

A breakdown of the figures from the report also indicates that Nigerians bought 0.31 million litres of Automotive Gas Oil, also known as diesel, and 0.033 million litres of Dual Purpose Kerosene in October 2020.

Year on year total sales of white products in 13 months from October 2019 to October 2020 stood at 16,462.50 billion litres and PMS accounted for 16,344.36 billion litres or 99.28 per cent.

White petroleum products comprise Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, also known as petrol, Automotive Gasoline Oil, AGO and Dual Purpose Kerosene, DPK.

In terms of value earned, NNPC revealed that it recorded a total of N158.04bn from the sale of white products in the month of October 2020 compared to 80.15bn sales in September 2020.

The report stated that total revenues generated from the sale of white products for the period October 2019 to October 2020 stood at N1.95tn, with Premium Motor Spirit or petrol accounting for about 99.07 per cent of the total sales with a value of over N1.9tn.

In the gas sector, a total of 214.07 billion cubic feet of natural gas was produced in the month October 2020, translating to an average daily production of 6,908.34 million standard cubic feet per day.

The daily average natural gas supply to power plants increased by 8.6 per cent to 745mmscfd, equivalent to power generation of 2,801 megawatts.

For the period of October 2019 to October 2020, a total of 3,018 BCF of gas was produced, representing an average daily production of 7,658.88 mmscfd during the period.

Previous articleGovt’s balance sheet open for scrutiny, we have nothing to hide – Buhari
Next articleGIGL launches new plan to help e-commerce merchants boost revenue
- Advertisement -

More articles

Business

GIGL launches new plan to help e-commerce merchants boost revenue

theabujatimes
As part of its sustained innovation strides, Africa’s leading logistics company, GIGL, has launched a new service bouquet tagged Class Plan which...
Read more
Business

NNPC partners to build Nigeria’s first methanol processing plant

theabujatimes
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corp (NNPC) on Friday signed a final investment decision to build Nigeria’s first methanol-processing plant.
Read more
Business

Meet the 2021 Cohort of Acumen Academy West Africa

theabujatimes
Meet the 2021 Fellows of Acumen Academy West Africa who are at the forefront of lasting change. The 2021...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

MTN, Airtel Nigeria commence NIN registration in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt

theabujatimes
Telecommunication firms, MTN and Airtel Nigeria have commenced the National Identification Number (NIN) registration exercise in its retail outlets across the country.
Read more
Trending

‘No more crowning from Abuja,’ Buhari tells APC members

theabujatimes
President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday ruled out imposition in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the future. The president,...
Read more
Trending

Cows Take Over Abuja Road, Disrupt Vehicular Movement

theabujatimes
Cows on Saturday blocked a major road in Apo area of Abuja, disrupting vehicular movement for many minutes. In...
Read more
Africa News

French Billionaire Puts Mozambique Leader at Heart of Debt Scam

theabujatimes
Privinvest Shipbuilding SAL and its billionaire founder Iskandar Safa have placed Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi at the center of the nation’s $2...
Read more
World News

Trump parts ways with impeachment lawyers

theabujatimes
Former President Donald Trump has parted ways with his lead impeachment lawyers just over a week before his Senate trial is set...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Firm creates interactive virtual furniture showroom for customers

Tesla rebounds from rocky start to year with surprise profit of...

New NPDC gas project to add N2.8tr to Nigeria’s economy

Oduoye Building Services Advocates For Better Work Conditions For Young Professionals