Nigerians Drags Singer Falz For Promoting Bobrisky

Nigerian singer and activist Falz has been dragged on social media by Nigerians for promoting crossdresser Bobrisky.

This happened after Falz posted a video of Bobrisky dancing to his song on his official Instagram page.

He captioned the video;

“This is my mood for the entire February! @bobrisky222 🔥🔥🙌🏾🙌🏾 #SquanderCam #Squander”

However, most of his fans were not feeling his post, as they took to his comment section to blast him for promoting Bobrisky.

A fan in his comment section wrote;

“ I’m absolutely disappointed. Why promote this nonsense? Remember you will children one day”

Responding to the fan’s comment, Falz said;

“I’m equally disappointed. Why drop this nonsense comment? Remember you will also children one day”

However, Bobrisky thanked Falz for acknowledging the video in his comment section.

