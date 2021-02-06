Sunday, February 7, 2021

Life & Arts

Nigerians Drags Singer Falz For Promoting Bobrisky

theabujatimes

Nigerian singer and activist Falz has been dragged on social media by Nigerians for promoting crossdresser Bobrisky.

This happened after Falz posted a video of Bobrisky dancing to his song on his official Instagram page.

He captioned the video;

“This is my mood for the entire February! @bobrisky222 🔥🔥🙌🏾🙌🏾 #SquanderCam #Squander”

However, most of his fans were not feeling his post, as they took to his comment section to blast him for promoting Bobrisky.

A fan in his comment section wrote;

“ I’m absolutely disappointed. Why promote this nonsense? Remember you will children one day”

Responding to the fan’s comment, Falz said;

“I’m equally disappointed. Why drop this nonsense comment? Remember you will also children one day”

However, Bobrisky thanked Falz for acknowledging the video in his comment section.

See the comment below.

