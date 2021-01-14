Nigerians raise concerns as NRC kicks off test booking for e-tickets on Abuja-Kaduna train service

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) says it has commenced e-ticketing for train services on the Abuja-Kaduna route.

This was revealed by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi on his twitter page with the caption: “Yes, we have commenced test bookings on the NRC E-ticketing platform, starting with the Abuja-Kaduna rail line. Next week, we’ll launch fully. Check it out and make bookings at: https://nrc.tps.ng”

The introduction of the e-ticket platform by NRC is coming against the backdrop of various complaints by passengers about the discouraging experiences they go through to have access to these tickets sometimes and would be the first of its kind in the history of Nigerian Railway Corporation.

However, upon this development, a twitter user with the handle a@stanosula questioned whether the ticket would not expose him to online theft, “Sir, Congratulations Sir, this will help remove middle men and touting. Can we have the website/app secured please, Many Thank”

Another user, @Ira85827803 said, “can you please reconcile this? I believe there is a third force at play somewhere. Those that do not want this e-tickets to work are showing their hand already.”

Also, another user @delnetalib raised concern on the lack of A one-time password. Also known as one-time PIN or dynamic password, it’s a password that is valid for only one login session or transaction, on a computer system or other digital device.

He wrote “a great initiative sir. But kindly check the OTP part. They’re not sending the OTP”

The e-ticketing (electronic ticketing) offers many advantages for travelers, including security, flexibility, cost and convenience. At the same time, it also provides the standard assurances of the traditional paper ticket, such as seating choice, travel time options and other flexibilities.