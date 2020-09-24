Thursday, September 24, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Life & Arts

Nigeria’s Chioma Nnadi is the new editor of Vogue

Must read

Life & Arts

Nigeria’s Chioma Nnadi is the new editor of Vogue

abujatimes
Chioma Nnadi has just been announced by Anna Wintour (Editor-in-chief of Vogue) on Monday morning as the new editor of the magazine’s...
Read more
Business

Elumelu named in “Time 100” list of 100 Most Influential People in the World 2020

abujatimes
The United Bank for Africa (UBA) and Transcorp Plc Chairman, Mr Tony Elumelu, has been name one of three Nigerians on the list...
Read more
Trending

Petrol, electricity: Labour lists conditions to halt strike

abujatimes
LABOUR will attend Thursday’s meeting with the Federal Government on the hike in petrol price and electricity tariffs with a load of...
Read more
Africa News

Egypt’s Sisi holds talks with Libyan officials in Cairo

abujatimes
Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi on Wednesday held talks in Cairo with Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar. Aquila Saleh, speaker of...
Read more
abujatimes

Chioma Nnadi has just been announced by Anna Wintour (Editor-in-chief of Vogue) on Monday morning as the new editor of the magazine’s website, effective immediately.

The magazine announced Monday that its current Fashion News Director will replace Stuart Emmrich, who announced his departure in July, as the Editor of Vogue.com. In her new role, Nnadi will oversee all of Vogue’s digital content.

Nnadi started her career at the features desk of the Evening Standard Magazine in London, before moving to New York to write for Trace, an independent style magazine. She then went on to work as the Style Director at Fader and landed at Vogue as a fashion writer in 2010. Nnadi was named Fashion News Director in 2014 and has stayed in that position up until her newly announced promotion.

Previous articleElumelu named in “Time 100” list of 100 Most Influential People in the World 2020
- Advertisement -

More articles

Life & Arts

#BBNaija: Trikytee Evicted From Show

abujatimes
The end of the road is here for some Big Brother Naija contestants as they won’t be making it to the final.
Read more
Life & Arts

Ozo Evicted From The Lockdown House

abujatimes
Ozo emerges as the latest evicted housemate after Trikytee’s eviction. This effectively means Laycon, Nengi, Neo, Vee are through to the final.
Read more
Life & Arts

FirstBank Supports Author on New TV Series

abujatimes
First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced its partnership with Arese Ugwu for the television adaptation of her best seller, Smart Money...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Life & Arts

Nigeria’s Chioma Nnadi is the new editor of Vogue

abujatimes
Chioma Nnadi has just been announced by Anna Wintour (Editor-in-chief of Vogue) on Monday morning as the new editor of the magazine’s...
Read more
Business

Elumelu named in “Time 100” list of 100 Most Influential People in the World 2020

abujatimes
The United Bank for Africa (UBA) and Transcorp Plc Chairman, Mr Tony Elumelu, has been name one of three Nigerians on the list...
Read more
Trending

Petrol, electricity: Labour lists conditions to halt strike

abujatimes
LABOUR will attend Thursday’s meeting with the Federal Government on the hike in petrol price and electricity tariffs with a load of...
Read more
Africa News

Egypt’s Sisi holds talks with Libyan officials in Cairo

abujatimes
Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi on Wednesday held talks in Cairo with Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar. Aquila Saleh, speaker of...
Read more
Business

Dangote Cement pays over N1 trillion dividends in seven years

abujatimes
Dangote Cement has paid its shareholders over N1trillion as dividends in the past seven years, as part of efforts to grow the...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Consult embassy before doing business in Dubai, ambassador advises Nigerians

#BBNaija: Erica Disqualified From The House

Kechi Sheidu: Tourists Travelling to Dubai spent $30bn in 2018

The islands of Japan stretch down the Asian mainland