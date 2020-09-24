Nigeria’s Chioma Nnadi is the new editor of Vogue

Chioma Nnadi has just been announced by Anna Wintour (Editor-in-chief of Vogue) on Monday morning as the new editor of the magazine’s website, effective immediately.

The magazine announced Monday that its current Fashion News Director will replace Stuart Emmrich, who announced his departure in July, as the Editor of Vogue.com. In her new role, Nnadi will oversee all of Vogue’s digital content.

Nnadi started her career at the features desk of the Evening Standard Magazine in London, before moving to New York to write for Trace, an independent style magazine. She then went on to work as the Style Director at Fader and landed at Vogue as a fashion writer in 2010. Nnadi was named Fashion News Director in 2014 and has stayed in that position up until her newly announced promotion.