Friday, December 11, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Headlines

Nigeria’s Recession Could Last Up to 2023 – World Bank

Must read

Trending

FCTA to launch ground rent portal next year

theabujatimes
THE Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has concluded arrangements to launch a ground rent portal that will enable customers download ground rent...
Read more
Trending

Gunmen Kill 16 Kano Indigenes Along Abuja-Kaduna Road

theabujatimes
Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano Gunmen on Wednesday killed 16 Kano indigenes along Kano-Abuja road. The incident...
Read more
Trending

Hoodlums Brutalise Dana Pilot While Jogging In Abuja

theabujatimes
Hoodlums have attacked a Dana Air Pilot, Captain Edward Johnson, while he was jogging in his residential area in Abuja, inflicting deep...
Read more
Trending

Ganduje prays Allah to punish gunmen for killing 16 Kano indigenes on Abuja-Kaduna highway

theabujatimes
The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Thursday prayed to Allah to punish unknown gunmen who killed 16 Kano indigenes on...
Read more
theabujatimes

The Would Bank (WB) has predicted three years of economic recession for Nigeria except economic reforms are sustained.

“In the next three years, an average Nigerian could see a reversal of decades of economic growth and the country could enter its deepest recession since the 1980s,” the latest World Bank Nigeria Development Update (NDU) released on Thursday said.

The Bank argues “that this path could be avoided if progress in the current reforms is sustained and the right mix of policy measures is implemented.”

The report, titled: “Rising to the Challenge: Nigeria’s COVID response”, takes stock on the recently implemented reforms and proposes policy options to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 and foster a resilient, sustainable, and inclusive recovery.

“Nigeria is at a critical historical juncture, with a choice to make”, said Shubham Chaudhuri, World Bank Country Director for Nigeria.

He said further that: “Nigeria can choose to break decisively from business-as-usual, and rise to its considerable potential by sustaining the bold reforms that have been taken thus far and going even further and with an even greater sense of urgency to promote faster and more inclusive economic growth.”

The latest World Bank NDU also projected that “the economy could shrink up to 4 percent in 2020 following the twin shocks of COVID-19 and low oil prices.

“The pace of recovery in 2021 and beyond remains highly uncertain and subject to the pace of reforms.”

The report noted that the “pandemic is disproportionately affecting the poor and most vulnerable, women in particular.

“In the absence of measures to mitigate the impact of the crisis, the number of poor could increase by 15 to 20 million by 2022.”

“Food insecurity has increased substantially and economic precarity is on the rise because unemployed workers have migrated to the low-productivity agricultural sector.

“Nigeria can build on its reform momentum to contain the spread of COVID-19, stimulate the economy, and enable the private sector to be the engine of growth and job creation.

“It can also redirect public spending from subsidies that benefit the rich towards investments in Nigeria’s people and youth in particular, and lay foundations for a strong recovery to help make progress towards lifting 100 million people out of poverty,” said Marco Hernandez, World Bank Lead Economist for Nigeria and co-author of the report.

The NDU acknowledged measures taken by the government since April, including the efforts to harmonize exchange rates, introduce a market-based pricing mechanism for gasoline, adjust electricity tariffs to more cost-reflective levels, and reduce non-essential expenditures and redirect resources towards the COVID-19 response.

It also highlighted the greater transparency in the oil and gas sector and public debt as essential steps for a resilient recovery.

Looking ahead, the NDU discussed policy options in five areas that would help mitigate the effects of the crisis and support Nigeria’s recovery; managing the domestic spread of COVID-19 until a vaccine is available for distribution; enhancing macroeconomic management to boost investor confidence; safeguarding and mobilizing revenues; reprioritizing public spending to protect critical development expenditures; and supporting economic activity and access to basic services and providing relief for poor and vulnerable communities.

Previous articleItaly’s 1982 World Cup hero Paolo Rossi dies at 64
Next articleGanduje prays Allah to punish gunmen for killing 16 Kano indigenes on Abuja-Kaduna highway
- Advertisement -

More articles

Headlines

FG lied about agreement on date to call off strike – ASUU

theabujatimes
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has denied that it reached an agreement with the federal government, to call off its...
Read more
Headlines

$15,000 fraud: Nigerian student jailed for fleecing American woman

theabujatimes
Justice Rosemary Dugbo Oghoghorie of the Federal High Court, Enugu, has convicted and sentenced Okoro Tochukwu Joseph to eight months imprisonment.
Read more
Headlines

US adds Nigeria to blacklist for violations of religious freedom

theabujatimes
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo designated Nigeria as a "Country of Particular Concern" for religious freedom, the rare inclusion of a fellow democracy in the US...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

FCTA to launch ground rent portal next year

theabujatimes
THE Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has concluded arrangements to launch a ground rent portal that will enable customers download ground rent...
Read more
Trending

Gunmen Kill 16 Kano Indigenes Along Abuja-Kaduna Road

theabujatimes
Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano Gunmen on Wednesday killed 16 Kano indigenes along Kano-Abuja road. The incident...
Read more
Trending

Hoodlums Brutalise Dana Pilot While Jogging In Abuja

theabujatimes
Hoodlums have attacked a Dana Air Pilot, Captain Edward Johnson, while he was jogging in his residential area in Abuja, inflicting deep...
Read more
Trending

Ganduje prays Allah to punish gunmen for killing 16 Kano indigenes on Abuja-Kaduna highway

theabujatimes
The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Thursday prayed to Allah to punish unknown gunmen who killed 16 Kano indigenes on...
Read more
Headlines

Nigeria’s Recession Could Last Up to 2023 – World Bank

theabujatimes
The Would Bank (WB) has predicted three years of economic recession for Nigeria except economic reforms are sustained. "In...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

AGF takes over Sowore’s trial from DSS

Nigerian citizens abroad to register for National Identification Number

Key Boko Haram Leaders Killed In Borno Air Strikes

COVID-19: 245 New Cases, Total Infections Now 2802 in Nigeria