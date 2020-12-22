NIN Enrollees Besiege NIMC Enrolment Centres In Abuja

Following the new directive on the attachment of the National Identification Number (NIN) to SIM cards, Nigerians in their numbers besieged the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) headquarters and other enrolment centres within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for registration.

As early as 7 am on Monday, applicants scrambled to gain access into the commission’s headquarters.

“They almost brought down the gate this morning. The crowd was much but we are trying to see how to control the situation tomorrow so that we won’t have a replay of today’s scenario,” a general manager in the commission, who would not want to be mentioned told the Nigerian Tribune.

He explained that although there are other enrolment centres within the FCT but enrollees prefer to visit the headquarters.

Some of the enrollees who spoke to the Nigerian Tribune explained they have been at the headquarters as early as 8 am but as at 2 pm, they were yet to register.

Fareedah an applicant said those who were able to gain entrance were given numbers.

“I have been here since morning but I am still waiting. My second has done his own because we didn’t enter at the same time,” she said.

Similarly, at the NIMC enrolment Centre, Federal Secretariat, Abuja, applicants were also seen waiting to be enrolled.

As at 3 pm on Monday, enrollees had reduced but given numbers to come back the next day.

Speaking with the Nigerian Tribune, the Commission’s Spokesperson, Mr Kayode Adegoke said the NIMC has set up structures to manage the influx of applications.

“We have about 1000 enrolment centres across the country and the minister of communications has just approved 200 agents to also support the infrastructure put in place by NIMC. These agents are also coming with an additional 8 to 9 thousand centres.

“The purposes are to ensure that the centres are accessible to people and people can equally walk in without any form of stress. We have set up structures to take care of the influx but the challenge is that Nigerians would want to do things in a hurry, if we are careful and take things step by step, everyone will be enrolled,” he said.

He also warned Nigerians to desist from inducing officials of the commission as a way to fast track their registration saying the NIMC would no longer condone such.

