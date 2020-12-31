NIN: Nigerians besiege NIMC office in Abuja, seek extension

Residents of Abuja again on Tuesday besieged the Wuse, Abuja office of the National Identity Management Commission in their desperate bid to get registered and get their National Identity Number.

Recall that the Federal Government had declared last Friday and Monday public holidays to mark this year’s Christmas.

With the resumption of work on Tuesday, large crowd again resurfaced at the commission’s office.

A cross-section of those who were in queue for many hours to get registered called for further extension of the deadline for Nigerians to link their telephone lines to NIN.

They also made a case for the commission to create more registration centres to further ease the process.

The Commission had on Tuesday said, “Effective December 30, 2020, attending to applicants would be based on Booking System. For Bookings, applicants are to visit any of the NIMC Offices closest to them during stipulated business hours (9am – 1pm).

“Once admitted into the office, a Number-Issuing queue management system will be in place to ensure orderliness and strict adherence to Covid-19 Protocols.”

The Commission also urged all applicants to use their face masks, observe social distancing and wash their hands while at its centres nationwide.

The Federal Government through the Nigerian Communication Commission ordered telecommunications companies to deactivate telephone lines of subscribers who failed to link their phones to their National Identity Number.