NIN: NIMC shuts head office in Abuja

The National Identity Management Commission has closed its headquarters in Abuja against all National Identity Number enrolment activities.

The move is not unconnected to discouraging large gatherings at the centre amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to NIMC Spokesman, Kayode Adegoke, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, gave the directive on Saturday.

Adegoke said the minister reactivated 20 other centers within the FCT to make the process of NIN enrolment much easier for applicants effective Monday, January 18 2021.

He advised members of the public, residents and visitors to the FCT wishing to enroll for NIN to use any of the 20 NIMC centers.

The Federal Government through the Nigerian Communication Commission had ordered telecommunications companies to deactivate telephone lines of subscribers who failed to link their phones to their National Identity Number.

Subscribers with NIN have until January 19 as deadline to link their NIN with their SIM cards while subscribers without NIN have until February 9 to do so.

REACTIVATED NIMC CENTRES FOR NIN ENROLMENT IN ABUJA

The centres are: 2nd Floor, Block C, No 4 Maputo Street, Zone 3, Wuse, Abuja;

Abaji Secretariat Complex, Legislative Section Abaji, FCT – Abuja;

AMAC Secretariat Annex, Kabusa Junction Apo, FCT- Abuja;

Area Council Complex Bwari, FCT, Abuja;

CIPB Building (Old Secretariat), Gwagwalada, FCT – Abuja;

Kwali Council Secretariat, Kwali, FCT – Abuja;

Opposite Forest Pasali,Along Kuje/Gwagwalada Road, FCT;

Beside Diamond Bank, Building Materials International Market;

Dutse Alhaji, FCT – Abuja;

GWARINPA FHA/Waterboard Beside Police Station Off 3rd Avenue, FCT – Abuja;

HIGHCOURT LUGBE By Police Signboard, Close to Lugbe Market, Airport Road;

JIWA AEDC Office, before Emir Palace FCT – Abuja;

Women Development Secretariat, Karshi;

Kenuj Angles Schools, Jikwoyi Phase 1 Extension, FCT-Abuja;

Chief Palace, Kurudu;

Nigerian Custom Service Karu;

NIPOST, Opposite General Hospital, Phase 4, Kubwa;

NIN Enrolment Center Ibro Hotel 34-36 Sokode Street Wuse 2, Abuja;

Afritech multi Concept, Gwandal plaza adjacent EFCC, Wuse 2, Abuja; and

NIN Enrolment Center No 8, Nairobi Street, Wuse 2, Abuja.