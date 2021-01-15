Friday, January 15, 2021

NIN registration: NIMC lists enrollment centres in Lagos, Abuja

theabujatimes

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has published a list of National Identity Number (NIN) enrollment centres.

NIMC posted the venues on its Twitter handle on Thursday.

The locations are in Lagos and Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The federal government had extended the deadline for NIN-SIM registration.

Subscribers with NIN were given the grace to connect it to their phone numbers by January 19, 2021.

Those without NIN were asked to register and update their records by February 9, 2021.

List of the centres:

