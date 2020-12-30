Wednesday, December 30, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Trending

Nine bandits neutralized on Kaduna-Abuja road

Must read

Life & Arts

‘I Will Continue To Deliver Hits’, Davido Rants Excessively

theabujatimes
Singer Davido has backtracked his statement about quitting music. The 28-year-old revealed this in a tweet while quoting...
Read more
Trending

Businessman in court over N1.3m fraud in Abuja

theabujatimes
A businessman, Musa Zakari, on Tuesday appeared in a Grade I Area Court in Karu, FCT, for allegedly defrauding his friend of...
Read more
Trending

PHOTOS: Tears, eulogy as Nda-Isaiah is buried in Abuja

theabujatimes
The remains of the founder/Chairman of the Leadership Group, publishers of Leadership, National Economy and the first Hausa Daily, Leadership Ayau newspapers,...
Read more
Politics

Imo politics, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and quest for power shift

theabujatimes
Elder statesman and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu examines the achievements of Imo Stae Governor Hope Uzodinma, leadership...
Read more
theabujatimes

Not less than nine armed bandits were on Monday killed by security operatives along the Kaduna-Abuja highway on Monday night.

Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal security, Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday, said the incident was made possible as troops acted on intelligence that the bandits were attempting to cross over from the eastern part of the Kaduna-Abuja road to the western part, with a large herd of rustled cattle.

According to the Commissioner, “the Kaduna State Government has been informed by the military securing the Kaduna-Abuja Road general area that troops neutralized nine armed bandits following a firefight late on Monday night into the early hours of Tuesday.

“According to the operational feedback, troops acted on intelligence that the bandits were attempting to cross over from the eastern part of the Kaduna-Abuja road to the western part, with a large herd of rustled cattle.

“The herders whose cattle had been rustled from the eastern part of the route alerted the military for immediate action.

“An ambush was successfully laid by the troops, as the bandits walked into the killing zone and were welcomed with a hail of bullets.

“After the firefight, a search of the area yielded the following: One empty magazine, one set of complete army camouflage, one set of desert boots, seven blankets, two Tecno Mobile phones, one caftan outfit and ropes for tying cattle.

“At first light this morning, a further search revealed the corpse of one bandit, 16 dead cows and three wounded cows.

“Furthermore, seven more bandits died from ferocious gunshot wounds sustained in the ambush, as their bodies were mutilated.

“Troops, as of the time of this update, are still conducting vigorous search patrols in the general area.

“In a separate feedback, troops and police this morning foiled another attempt by bandits to cross the Kaduna-Abuja highway with rustled cattle, this time around the Greenfield University.

“The troops, guided by some local volunteers who pointed them in the direction of the bandits’ movement, engaged the criminals in a firefight. Sadly one of the local volunteers lost his life.

“One bandit’s corpse was found, along with several rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai on receiving the feedback congratulated the security agencies on the successful operations, and urged them to sustain the tempo in the ongoing offensives against bandits. He sent his condolences to the family of the volunteer who lost his life, and prayed for the repose of his soul.

“The Governor also appealed to locals to always raise alarm in all cases and not only when they are directly affected, as banditry ultimately affects everyone.

“Furthermore, locals in villages around Jakada-darabi, Gwanto, Kasarami, Kankomi, Chikwari and neighbouring locations in Chikun and Kajuru local government areas are enjoined to report any person found seeking medical attention for suspicious wounds,” he said.

Previous article476 Abuja health workers so far infected
Next articleCourt Dismisses PDP’s Unlawful Nomination Suit against Ize-Iyamu
- Advertisement -

More articles

Trending

Businessman in court over N1.3m fraud in Abuja

theabujatimes
A businessman, Musa Zakari, on Tuesday appeared in a Grade I Area Court in Karu, FCT, for allegedly defrauding his friend of...
Read more
Trending

PHOTOS: Tears, eulogy as Nda-Isaiah is buried in Abuja

theabujatimes
The remains of the founder/Chairman of the Leadership Group, publishers of Leadership, National Economy and the first Hausa Daily, Leadership Ayau newspapers,...
Read more
Trending

476 Abuja health workers so far infected

theabujatimes
NO fewer than 476 health workers, including doctors, nurses, pharmacists, laboratory staff, drivers and other auxiliary personnel, were infected with the Coronavirus...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Life & Arts

‘I Will Continue To Deliver Hits’, Davido Rants Excessively

theabujatimes
Singer Davido has backtracked his statement about quitting music. The 28-year-old revealed this in a tweet while quoting...
Read more
Trending

Businessman in court over N1.3m fraud in Abuja

theabujatimes
A businessman, Musa Zakari, on Tuesday appeared in a Grade I Area Court in Karu, FCT, for allegedly defrauding his friend of...
Read more
Trending

PHOTOS: Tears, eulogy as Nda-Isaiah is buried in Abuja

theabujatimes
The remains of the founder/Chairman of the Leadership Group, publishers of Leadership, National Economy and the first Hausa Daily, Leadership Ayau newspapers,...
Read more
Politics

Imo politics, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and quest for power shift

theabujatimes
Elder statesman and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu examines the achievements of Imo Stae Governor Hope Uzodinma, leadership...
Read more
Politics

Court Dismisses PDP’s Unlawful Nomination Suit against Ize-Iyamu

theabujatimes
Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court yesterday dismissed the suit filed by the Peoples Democratic Party...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Village head, 10 others killed in Southern Kaduna, SOKAPU alleges

NJC recommends appointment of 22 judges

CAC demands dispatch conveyance of certificates

FCT records highest daily covid-19 figures, as 123 patients test positive