Monday, October 26, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Trending

No hoarded ‘palliatives’ in Abuja — FCT Minister

Must read

Sports

Barcelona 1-3 Real Madrid: Sergio Ramos, Luka Modric help send Real top of La Liga

abujatimes
Real Madrid laid down a marker in the La Liga title race as they won 3-1 at Barcelona in the first Clasico...
Read more
Sports

Man Utd 0-0 Chelsea: Edinson Cavani hits side-netting on debut as Edouard Mendy keeps out Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side

abujatimes
Man Utd ended a run of back-to-back league defeats at home but could find no way through, as they played out a...
Read more
Trending

#ENDSARS: Abuja Car Dealers Recount Ordeal, Say Thugs In Police Vehicles Attacked Them

abujatimes
Some of the victims of recent attacks by hoodlums in Apo mechanic village in Abuja have narrated their ordeal after they escaped...
Read more
Trending

No hoarded ‘palliatives’ in Abuja — FCT Minister

abujatimes
The FCT Minister of State, Ramatu Aliyu, has told residents of the territory that there were no COVID-19 palliative items hoarded in...
Read more
abujatimes

The FCT Minister of State, Ramatu Aliyu, has told residents of the territory that there were no COVID-19 palliative items hoarded in warehouses as was being rumoured.

Ms Aliyu, in a statement by her Special Assistant on Media, Austine Elemue, on Saturday in Abuja, also confirmed that palliative items meant for flood victims were safe and secured.

She cautioned unsuspecting members of the public against being lured into criminality under the guise of chasing ‘hoarded’ palliative food items.

The minister further said that security agents were being deployed to man strategic areas in the territory to forestall any attack.

Ms Aliyu explained that warehouses were supposed to stock supplies for responses to emergencies, which could include a recurrence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the last four days, rampaging residents in several states have broken into warehouses containing food aid meant for the COVID-19 lockdown and looted the so-called “palliatives”.

Previous articleGunshots rock Abuja market as policemen prevent hoodlums from looting warehouse
Next article#ENDSARS: Abuja Car Dealers Recount Ordeal, Say Thugs In Police Vehicles Attacked Them
- Advertisement -

More articles

Trending

#ENDSARS: Abuja Car Dealers Recount Ordeal, Say Thugs In Police Vehicles Attacked Them

abujatimes
Some of the victims of recent attacks by hoodlums in Apo mechanic village in Abuja have narrated their ordeal after they escaped...
Read more
Trending

Gunshots rock Abuja market as policemen prevent hoodlums from looting warehouse

abujatimes
Traders at the UTC market, Area 10, Garki, Abuja and residents of the area are currently cowering in fear as security operatives...
Read more
Trending

Reps to differentiate FCT, Abuja in Constitution

abujatimes
The House of Representatives is considering the proper definitions for Abuja and the Federal Capital Territory in the 1999 Constitution.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Sports

Barcelona 1-3 Real Madrid: Sergio Ramos, Luka Modric help send Real top of La Liga

abujatimes
Real Madrid laid down a marker in the La Liga title race as they won 3-1 at Barcelona in the first Clasico...
Read more
Sports

Man Utd 0-0 Chelsea: Edinson Cavani hits side-netting on debut as Edouard Mendy keeps out Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side

abujatimes
Man Utd ended a run of back-to-back league defeats at home but could find no way through, as they played out a...
Read more
Trending

#ENDSARS: Abuja Car Dealers Recount Ordeal, Say Thugs In Police Vehicles Attacked Them

abujatimes
Some of the victims of recent attacks by hoodlums in Apo mechanic village in Abuja have narrated their ordeal after they escaped...
Read more
Trending

No hoarded ‘palliatives’ in Abuja — FCT Minister

abujatimes
The FCT Minister of State, Ramatu Aliyu, has told residents of the territory that there were no COVID-19 palliative items hoarded in...
Read more
Trending

Gunshots rock Abuja market as policemen prevent hoodlums from looting warehouse

abujatimes
Traders at the UTC market, Area 10, Garki, Abuja and residents of the area are currently cowering in fear as security operatives...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

COVID-19 cases dropping due to low testing, says PTF

We’ll not support reopening of varsities, ASUU zones insist

1,785 new lawyers called to bar

Immigration warns foreign labourers sneaking into Nigeria