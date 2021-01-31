Sunday, January 31, 2021

'No more crowning from Abuja,' Buhari tells APC members

Telecommunication firms, MTN and Airtel Nigeria have commenced the National Identification Number (NIN) registration exercise in its retail outlets across the country.
theabujatimes

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday ruled out imposition in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the future.

The president, who stated this after he revalidated his party membership in Daura, Katsina, added emphatically that “there would be no more crowning from Abuja.”

Buhari was accompanied by the registration centre by the Chairman of APC Caretaker Committee, Mai Buni; members of the committee; Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; state governors and other party members.

The president also challenged the Nigerian elite to remember that his administration inherited a country without infrastructure despite the money made by past governments before criticising the government.

He said: “No more crowning from Abuja downward. Let the people know this and appreciate it that they are in charge of their constituencies and they are in charge of the party.

“Without any incentive, they must come out and defend the party at any level so that we, you, and the party will feel secured and comfortable because the old-time of putting hands in the pocket is over because the money is no longer available.”

The APC commenced its membership and revalidation exercise this week.

The exercise is aimed at strengthening the party ahead of the 2023 general election.

There were reports last week that the party had postponed the exercise indefinitely.

However, the APC leadership in a statement issued a few hours later dismissed the reports and urged the public to disregard the claims.

