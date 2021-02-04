No Nigerian Artist Can Defeat Tiwa Savage In A Battle Of Hits – Teebillz Bets 1M Dollars

Popular talent manager, Teebillz has placed a bet on his estranged wife and mother of his son, Tiwa Savage.

Teebillz said that he will pay the sum of $1 million dollars to anyone, who can go head-to-head against Tiwa Savage in a music battle.

The talent manager made this known on his Instagram page on Wednesday.

Sharing a photo of Savage, he wrote;

“I respectfully have $1M on mama jamjam on a verzuz from 1900 to 2021…….. who ever the fuck can challenge her! Just waiting? just in case u don’t understand I have a million dollar on mama jamjam for who ever the fuck wanna battle! I’ve been watching y’all lil fuckers!!!!!”

See his post below:

Let’s forget Teebillz‘s eye service rant and clout support, Tiwa Savage in her days with Mavin Records is a certified hitmaker.

The artistes that can come close to beating her in hit battle is Davido or Wizkid or what do you guys think?