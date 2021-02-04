Thursday, February 4, 2021

No Nigerian Artist Can Defeat Tiwa Savage In A Battle Of Hits – Teebillz Bets 1M Dollars

theabujatimes

Popular talent manager, Teebillz has placed a bet on his estranged wife and mother of his son, Tiwa Savage.

Teebillz said that he will pay the sum of $1 million dollars to anyone, who can go head-to-head against Tiwa Savage in a music battle.

The talent manager made this known on his Instagram page on Wednesday.

Sharing a photo of Savage, he wrote;

“I respectfully have $1M on mama jamjam on a verzuz from 1900 to 2021…….. who ever the fuck can challenge her! Just waiting? just in case u don’t understand I have a million dollar on mama jamjam for who ever the fuck wanna battle! I’ve been watching y’all lil fuckers!!!!!”

See his post below:

Let’s forget Teebillz‘s eye service rant and clout support, Tiwa Savage in her days with Mavin Records is a certified hitmaker.

The artistes that can come close to beating her in hit battle is Davido or Wizkid or what do you guys think?

Previous article‘Allow All The Citizens To Buy AK47’ — Gov Ishaku To FG
Next articlePresident Buhari Arrives In Abuja After 4-Day Visit To Daura
