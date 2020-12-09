Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Sports

No player can stop me from winning FIFA Best Awards, says Lewandowski

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v Werder Bremen - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - November 21, 2020 Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski reacts Pool via REUTERS/Christof Stache

theabujatimes

Robert Lewandowski is a shoo-in to win FIFA’s best player of the year award for 2020, especially after he was arguably robbed of the chance to win the Ballon d’Or due to the award being entirely scrapped this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

You’d be hard pressed to find many people that feel Lewandowski doesn’t deserve this award after completing a season as the top scorer in the Bundesliga, Champions League, and DFB-Pokal, securing another historic treble with Bayern Munich.

In a recent interview with Argentine newspaper “Ole,” the Polish ace said that there isn’t really anyone he can compare himself to when thinking about the possibility of being named FIFA’s best men’s player of the year (Az).

“When you’ve scored a lot of goals and won everything, there is probably nobody I can compare myself to,” he told “Ole.” “It would be a unique feeling and an award for the whole team. We were the best, there is no doubt about that.”

One thing is for certain, if Lewandowski doesn’t win this FIFA award, there will be just as much backlash amongst the footballing community as there was when it was announced that the Ballon d’Or was going to be scrapped. Especially since France Football’s explanation for not doing the award this year was largely in part due to Ligue 1 not being able to complete their domestic season, which effected Neymar’s and Kylian Mbappe’s potential to win the award. Either way, it’s hard to argue that Lewandowski didn’t deserve it even before Ligue 1 had decided to end their season altogether.

In addition to Lewandowski, Bayern’s Manuel Neuer and Hansi Flick are up for FIFA awards for best goalkeeper and best manager, respectively. Both are more than deserving of their nominations and have serious shots at winning.

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
