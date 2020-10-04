Sunday, October 4, 2020

Nollywood actress, ChaCha Eke announces split from husband, Austin Faani

Webmaster

Nollywood actress Chacha Eke has announced that her marriage of 7-years to her husband, Austin Faani has crashed.

The actress, who made the announcement in a video via her Instagram account didn’t give details of what led to the end of her marriage.

The mother of two also said she was leaving the union while she’s still alive adding that she will give full details of what led to the breakup later.

She said “Some people say I am crazy but I am not and I am doing this video to let the whole world know that I am done with the marriage.

“I don’t have a lot to prove that I am done with him but am done, am leaving with my life.

“I can’t say a lot now but you will hear my story,” she said.

