The Nordic Embassies in Nigeria – Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark – are collaborating on the second edition of Nordic Days in Nigeria: Nordic Nigeria Connect – Innovating for Change. The event will take place at Radisson Blu, Victoria Island, Lagos, on 22-23 May 2019. The Vice-President H.E. Yemi Osinbajo has been invited to open the event on Wednesday 22 May.

Nordic-Nigeria Connect is a unique opportunity for partnership between Nordic and Nigerian actors to innovate for change. Target groups and beneficiaries of this initiative are Nordic and Nigerian companies, investors, government representatives and other interested organisations. In Lagos, world-class Nordic innovation culture meets the Lagosian thriving entrepreneurial scene with the largest number of tech hubs in Africa. More than 30 Nordic companies from several sectors, including education, transport and energy, are participating in the event.

During the past decades, the Nordic countries have developed a world-class innovation scene, in everything from industrial robots, education tools, transport solutions and energy efficiency to leadership and business models. With a total population of less than 30 million, the track record of the four countries is impressive. Finland has given birth to the world’s best (and free) education system. Sweden is home to innovations such as Bluetooth, Skype and Spotify, and its capital Stockholm is currently producing the highest number of so-called ‘unicorns’ (or billion-dollar tech companies) per capita after Silicon Valley. Norway is the home to one of the world’s largest funds – The Government Pension Fund Global (Oil Fund) – with stakes in more than 9 000 companies worldwide, including the likes of Apple, Microsoft and Samsung. Norway is also innovating technology for oceans industries with Equinor in the lead. Denmark is at the forefront with innovations in the food, agriculture and processing sector with companies like Arla Foods/Dano.

Nigeria is gradually emerging as a hotbed of innovations cutting across the financial services, agriculture, hospitality and entertainment. The efforts to diversify the Nigerian economy, job creation, rural and inclusive development requires innovative solutions. The power of collaboration and co- creation is key.

Nordic-Nigeria Connect seeks to combine the ideas and solutions from the Nordic countries and Nigeria, with participation by companies, innovation hubs and financing instruments during the two-day event.

The event will open on Wednesday 22 May. During the first day, best innovative practices in Nigeria and in Nordic countries will be shared. Thematic sessions will focus on Innovation in Learning and Innovation in Transportation. During Thursday 23 May, focus will be on sharing experiences within the theme Innovation in the Energy Sector, both in oil and gas as well as in renewable energy, and discussing Access to Finance from Nordic financing solutions. Full program attached.

As part of Nordic-Nigeria Connect, the Nordic Embassies will also host evening programs showcasing innovation within fashion and music. The Finnish fashion designer Marita Huurinainen and the Swedish music artists Sabina Ddumba and Kim Cesarion will collaborate with Nigerian talents in open sessions on Wednesday and Thursday evening respectively. The evening sessions are open to the public and will also take place at Radisson Blu, Victoria Island, Lagos.

