North East governors oppose trial of terrorists in Abuja

The North East Governors Forum has opposed trial of apprehended terrorists in Abuja, insisting that they should be charged in states where the crime was committed for speedy prosecution and justice.

Its chairman and Borno State’s chief executive, Prof. Babagana Zulum, who made the position known yesterday while opening third session of the forum’s meeting in Yola, urged the Federal Government to adhere strictly to extant anti-terrorism laws and carry the people along in the scheme of things.

He submitted that the governors were desirous of turning the fortunes of the region around, blaming its high crime rate on absence of sound education system.

Zulum warned that if the Federal Government fails to act quickly on bettering the education sector in the country, insurgency, kidnapping and related crimes would worsen.

“The recent #EndSARS bloody protest is a direct consequence of unemployment. Only good education can fight crime. Gun and bullet alone cannot end crime,” he stated.

He implored Nigerian leaders to see the demonstration as wake-up call to tackle the pressing challenges besetting the most populous black nation.

The Borno helmsman urged formulation of law to regulate religious activities, pointing out that some of the preachments from clerics were inciting and inimical to peaceful co-existence.

He called on all governors in the north to collaboratively review the almajiri system, saying its current composition constitutes danger to the security of the nation.

Zulum regretted that some disgruntled elements have manipulated the system for selfish ends. Earlier in his welcome address, the host and Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, said the essence of the gathering was to brainstorm on workable solutions to the region’s problems.

Satisfied that outcomes of previous deliberations were beginning to yield fruit, Fintiri stressed that that there was no better time to save the zone from parlous infrastructure, education backwardness and other hiccups that have held it back for years and grounded its economy.