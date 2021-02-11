Thursday, February 11, 2021

North Korea leader orders legal supervision over economic plan

DISGRACE!! Man United Winger, Amad Diallo Fined £42,000 After He Did This Shocking Thing

Manchester United winger, Amad Diallo, has been fined £42,000 in Italy over allegations he used fake documents and false parents to...
Sports

We Needed To Beat West Ham After Everton Setback – Man United Manager Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said his Manchester United side "needed a good result" in beating West Ham after their last-gasp disappointment against...
"Don't Be Too Humble, You Will Become A Mat" – Yemi Alade Tells Fans

Popular Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade, has advised her fans and followers to avoid being too humble. The 'Johnny'...
Police arrest five Shi'ite members in Abuja

The police in Abuja have arrested five members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria for allegedly attempting to attack citizens and destroy...
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered tougher legal supervision to support his development plans and eradicate various economy-related unlawful acts, state media said Thursday, as he works to salvage an economy battered by the pandemic and other challenges.

Kim spoke Wednesday during a Workers’ Party meeting convened to follow up on decisions made at the ruling party’s congress in January, where he admitted previous economic plans had failed and announced a new five-year development plan.

Kim “stressed the importance to strengthen legal supervision and control over the establishment and executive process of the national economic plan,” the official Korean Central News Agency said.

He said prosecutors and other law enforcement organizations must do more to ensure the economic plan is correctly executed and “stage a strong legal struggle for checking all kinds of illegal practices revealed in economic activities.” Kim added that “all sectors and units should obey them unconditionally,” KCNA said.

North Korea’s top prosecutor U Sang Chol told the party meeting that he will firmly implement Kim’s order. He said he’ll “offensively” keep legal watch over agencies violating the socialist economic management order and take “powerful measures” against any acts hampering efforts to strengthen industries, according to KCNA.

Kim faces what appears to be the toughest crisis of his nine-year rule as the already-troubled economy is hit by pandemic-related border closings that have sharply reduced the North’s external trade, a spate of natural disasters last summer and persistent U.S.-led sanctions. During the party congress, Kim described the difficulties as the “worst-ever.”

The new five-year plan centres on building a stronger self-supporting economy, reducing reliance on imports, making more investments in the metal and chemical industries and increasing production of consumer goods. But some analysts say the new plan still lacks substance, noting that North Korea’s difficulties result from decades of mismanagement, self-imposed isolation and the sanctions imposed because of its nuclear program.

North Korea’s push to boost legal control over the economic plan shows Kim is “desperate to report progress over the new five-year plan to secure a stability of the Kim Jong Un government,” said Kim Dong-yub, an analyst from Seoul’s Institute for Far Eastern Studies.

He said punishment for those embroiled in alleged corruption, negligence and incompetence will likely be harsh.

Kim’s Wednesday speech on the third day of the plenary session of the party’s Central Committee followed earlier secessions where he criticized government agencies for “passive and self-protecting tendencies.” Kim also set forth unspecified future action to be taken by agencies responsible for external and South Korean affairs. State media dispatches carrying Kim’s remarks have not mentioned the United States and deadlocked nuclear diplomacy.

During January’s congress, Kim disclosed an array of sophisticated weapons under development and vowed to enlarge his nuclear arsenal to cope with what he called intensifying U.S. hostility. He said the fate of relations between North Korea and the U.S. depends on Washington.

Trump impeachment trial: Democrats say former US president 'left everyone in Capitol for dead'

House impeachment managers led a rapt US Senate on a harrowing retelling of the terror that engulfed the US Capitol last month,...
UAE celebrates as Hope probe enters Mars orbit after nail-biting wait

The United Arab Emirates' Hope probe last night successfully entered Mars's orbit after a nail-biting journey that could have ended with the...
Russian painters to exhibit at Cuba's Tourism Fair

Artworks by contemporary Russian painters who took the links between their nation and Cuba as inspiration make up the exhibition ''Sisters'' that...
