Wednesday, October 28, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Trending

NSCDC dismisses officer for looting COVID-19 palliatives in Abuja

Must read

Sports

Liverpool 2-0 Midtjylland: Diogo Jota, Mo Salah goals overshadowed by Fabinho injury

abujatimes
An injury to Fabinho overshadowed Liverpool's unconvincing 2-0 Champions League win over Midtjylland, with Diogo Jota and Mo Salah on target.
Read more
Sports

Borussia Monchengladbach 2-2 Real Madrid: Casemiro rescues LaLiga champions

abujatimes
Marcus Thuram scored twice for Borussia Monchengladbach but Real Madrid snatched a point from the jaws of defeat. Casemiro...
Read more
Trending

NSCDC dismisses officer for looting COVID-19 palliatives in Abuja

abujatimes
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has dismissed a Corps Assistant, Illiya Ibrahim, from service for allegedly looting COVID-19 palliatives discovered...
Read more
Trending

Policemen deployed to check looting at Abuja NYSC camp

abujatimes
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command on Tuesday said it had deployed its men to check vandalisation of the National Youth...
Read more
abujatimes

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has dismissed a Corps Assistant, Illiya Ibrahim, from service for allegedly looting COVID-19 palliatives discovered in a warehouse in Gwagwalada, Abuja.

The PUNCH gathered that Ibrahim of the Gwagwalada Division Abuja was seen with some food items while wearing the NSCDC uniform at the scene where hundreds of youths looted COVID-19 palliatives in Abuja.

Ibrahim’s sacking was contained in a press statement by the Media Assistant to the Commandant General of NSCDC, Ekunola Gbenga, on Tuesday.

The statement was titled ‘NSCDC dismisses officer for looting in Abuja’.

It read in part, “The Commandant General Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu has approved the recommendation of the Junior Staff Disciplinary Committee for the dismissal of Illiya Ibrahim of the Gwagwalada Division for joining hoodlums in looting COVID-19 palliatives discovered in a warehouse in Gwagwalada, Abuja.

“The recommendation was given after the officer was charged under the public service rule which is related to unbecoming conduct of officers.

“This disciplinary measure was taken after series of investigations and deliberations by the junior disciplinary committee and recommendations were made to the management.

The CG appreciates officers and men of the Corps including members of the public for providing useful information that has continued to assist the Corps in identifying unfit individuals within the ranks for appropriate action.

“He tasked the personnel to remain committed, resolute, and firm in the discharge of their duties.”

Previous articlePolicemen deployed to check looting at Abuja NYSC camp
Next articleBorussia Monchengladbach 2-2 Real Madrid: Casemiro rescues LaLiga champions
- Advertisement -

More articles

Trending

Policemen deployed to check looting at Abuja NYSC camp

abujatimes
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command on Tuesday said it had deployed its men to check vandalisation of the National Youth...
Read more
Trending

Residents groan as banks, businesses shut down in Abuja

abujatimes
Many shops, banks and filling stations among other businesses were shut in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, The Nation observed on...
Read more
Trending

NDLEA arrests Cyprus-bound student with 13.55kg of cannabis at the Abuja airport

abujatimes
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Special Area Command, has foiled an attempt by an intending student...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Sports

Liverpool 2-0 Midtjylland: Diogo Jota, Mo Salah goals overshadowed by Fabinho injury

abujatimes
An injury to Fabinho overshadowed Liverpool's unconvincing 2-0 Champions League win over Midtjylland, with Diogo Jota and Mo Salah on target.
Read more
Sports

Borussia Monchengladbach 2-2 Real Madrid: Casemiro rescues LaLiga champions

abujatimes
Marcus Thuram scored twice for Borussia Monchengladbach but Real Madrid snatched a point from the jaws of defeat. Casemiro...
Read more
Trending

NSCDC dismisses officer for looting COVID-19 palliatives in Abuja

abujatimes
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has dismissed a Corps Assistant, Illiya Ibrahim, from service for allegedly looting COVID-19 palliatives discovered...
Read more
Trending

Policemen deployed to check looting at Abuja NYSC camp

abujatimes
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command on Tuesday said it had deployed its men to check vandalisation of the National Youth...
Read more
Trending

Residents groan as banks, businesses shut down in Abuja

abujatimes
Many shops, banks and filling stations among other businesses were shut in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, The Nation observed on...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

16,697,639kg drugs destroyed in Plateau

How I felt when I became Head of State at 31...

Woman, children die inside shop in Abuja

FCT Police Arrest Suspected Killer Of Abuja Pharmacist