Thursday, November 19, 2020

NSCDC probes attack on VIO officials in Abuja

theabujatimes

Officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps have allegedly attacked Vehicle Inspection Officers in Abuja.

A statement from the Media Assistant to the NSCDC Commandant General, Ekunola Gbenga, made this known, adding that an investigation had begun into the matter.

The statement was titled, ‘CG-NSCDC orders speedy investigation into attack on VIO officers’.

It noted that the incident occurred at Kugbo slope area of Abuja on Tuesday.

The statement read n part, “The Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu, has ordered a speedy and comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack on the men of Vehicle Inspection Officers by officers of the Corps.

“While the investigation is ongoing on the matter, the CG has temporarily suspended the officers involved, seized their vehicle, and detained the driver, and assured that everything humanly possible will be done to ensure that justice prevails in the case.

“The Commandant General, therefore, apologises to management and men of VIO and assured them of the Corps maximum cooperation and support in discharging their constitutional duties.”

