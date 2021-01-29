Friday, January 29, 2021

info@theabujatimes.com

Trending

NSCIA delegation meets Buhari in Abuja

Must read

Trending

NSCIA delegation meets Buhari in Abuja

theabujatimes
President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, held a meeting with Sa’ad Abubakar, Sultan of Sokoto, and other members of the Nigerian Supreme Council...
Read more
Trending

Northern Oil Search: FG to relocate DPR hqtrs from Lagos to Abuja

theabujatimes
The Federal Government has taken the first major step to relocate the Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, from Lagos to Abuja, with...
Read more
Trending

384 Nigerians evacuated from Saudi Arabia arrive in Abuja

theabujatimes
The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission has announced the return of 384 Nigerians from Saudi Arabia. The returnees are part...
Read more
Trending

MTN begins NIN enrollment in Lagos, Abuja, PH

theabujatimes
MTN has said it has commenced enrollment for National Identification Number. MTN’s Senior Manager, External Relations, Funso Aina, told...
Read more
theabujatimes

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, held a meeting with Sa’ad Abubakar, Sultan of Sokoto, and other members of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA).

The meeting, which took place at the council chamber at Aso Rock, had in attendance Ibrahim Gambari, chief of staff to the president.

Lai Mohammed, minister of information; Rauf Aregbesola, minister of interior; Babagana Mongunu, national security adviser (NSA); and Yahaya Abubakar, Etsu Nupe, were also present at the meeting.

While it is not clear what the subject of the meeting was, the development comes hours after the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) met with the NSCIA and Muslim scholars over plans for distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Speaking at the sensitisation programme, which held on Wednesday, Faisal Shuaib, executive director of the NPHCDA, said the enlightenment was necessary to help the people understand the importance of receiving the vaccine.

He also urged the Islamic scholars to endeavour to enlighten their congregations on the importance of receiving the vaccine, and ensuring strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocol.

Previous articleNorthern Oil Search: FG to relocate DPR hqtrs from Lagos to Abuja
- Advertisement -

More articles

Trending

Northern Oil Search: FG to relocate DPR hqtrs from Lagos to Abuja

theabujatimes
The Federal Government has taken the first major step to relocate the Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, from Lagos to Abuja, with...
Read more
Trending

384 Nigerians evacuated from Saudi Arabia arrive in Abuja

theabujatimes
The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission has announced the return of 384 Nigerians from Saudi Arabia. The returnees are part...
Read more
Trending

MTN begins NIN enrollment in Lagos, Abuja, PH

theabujatimes
MTN has said it has commenced enrollment for National Identification Number. MTN’s Senior Manager, External Relations, Funso Aina, told...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

NSCIA delegation meets Buhari in Abuja

theabujatimes
President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, held a meeting with Sa’ad Abubakar, Sultan of Sokoto, and other members of the Nigerian Supreme Council...
Read more
Trending

Northern Oil Search: FG to relocate DPR hqtrs from Lagos to Abuja

theabujatimes
The Federal Government has taken the first major step to relocate the Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, from Lagos to Abuja, with...
Read more
Trending

384 Nigerians evacuated from Saudi Arabia arrive in Abuja

theabujatimes
The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission has announced the return of 384 Nigerians from Saudi Arabia. The returnees are part...
Read more
Trending

MTN begins NIN enrollment in Lagos, Abuja, PH

theabujatimes
MTN has said it has commenced enrollment for National Identification Number. MTN’s Senior Manager, External Relations, Funso Aina, told...
Read more
Sports

Liverpool end barren run as Tottenham lose Kane to injury

theabujatimes
Liverpool ended a five-game winless run in the Premier League to move back into the top four with a 3-1 win at...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Road Costs N155.4bn, Not N1.2tn, FG Insists

FCTA demolishes four brothels, shops in Jabi

Police Rescue 10-year-old Kidnap Victim In Abuja, Arrest Suspects

Minister orders arrest, prosecution of COVID-19 guidelines’ violators in Abuja