NSCIA delegation meets Buhari in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, held a meeting with Sa’ad Abubakar, Sultan of Sokoto, and other members of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA).

The meeting, which took place at the council chamber at Aso Rock, had in attendance Ibrahim Gambari, chief of staff to the president.

Lai Mohammed, minister of information; Rauf Aregbesola, minister of interior; Babagana Mongunu, national security adviser (NSA); and Yahaya Abubakar, Etsu Nupe, were also present at the meeting.

While it is not clear what the subject of the meeting was, the development comes hours after the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) met with the NSCIA and Muslim scholars over plans for distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Speaking at the sensitisation programme, which held on Wednesday, Faisal Shuaib, executive director of the NPHCDA, said the enlightenment was necessary to help the people understand the importance of receiving the vaccine.

He also urged the Islamic scholars to endeavour to enlighten their congregations on the importance of receiving the vaccine, and ensuring strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocol.