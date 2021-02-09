NSE: GTBank, Unilever among top losers in stock market

The Nigerian bourse dipped at the close of trading on Monday following a decline in the stock market capitalization.

Activities at the stock market ended with N21.7 trillion, which was below the N21.8 trillion recorded on Friday.

This caused a loss in investors’ portfolio at the stock market as profit-taking and protection against loss continued from last week’s trading.

This led to a sell-off which dragged the All- Share Index (ASI) down by 144.78 basis points.

ASI had closed at 41,709.09 last week Friday. But the market share value further depreciated to 41,564.31 ASI due to share dumping.

According to data from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), number of deals among investors at Monday’s trading was 5,263.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the number of shares traded on Monday dropped below the 481.18 million shares traded on Monday after ending the activities with 340.48 million shares.

The value was reported at N2.64 billion.

Meanwhile, at the capital market today, Guinness rose to the top gainers’ chart after gaining N0.85kobo.

This increased its share price to N19.85kobo per share, from N19 it opened trading with on Friday.

African Prudential came second with N0.55kobo to drag its price upward from N6.7kobo to N7.25kobo per share. UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust followed after closing the market with N6, rising from the opening price of N5.5kobo per share after recording a gain of N0.5kobo.

Fidson gained N0.46kobo to move to N6 from the opening trade of N5.54kobo.

UBA completed the top five with N8.8kobo per share, gaining N0.35kobo to increase its share price from N8.45kobo.

GTBank topped the losers’ chart after shielding N3.15kobo to close the market with N32.85kobo. It ended Friday’s trading at N36.

PZ Cussons also made the losers’ list after its share price dropped to N5.1kobo from N5.65kobo per share.

Flour Mills lost N0.45kobo to secure the third spot as it ended trading with N31 from N31.45kobo it opened with.

Unilever shares price declined to N14.3kobo per share from N14.6kobo after shielding N0.3kobo.

Champions Brew completed the list as its share price fell by N0.27kobo to end trade with N2.5kobo. It opened the trade with N2.77kobo per share.

Union Bank of Nigeria was the most active stock on Monday as investors traded 78.80 million shares worth N457.06 million.

First Bank shares were traded at a volume of 54.24 million valued at N396.42 million.

Access Bank was next with 33.95 million shares traded at a cost of N289.60 million.

Transcorp reported 16.68 million shares worth N16.83 million while Zenith Bank recorded 14.16 million traded shares at a value of N368.61 million.