Former President Goodluck Jonathan has railed against the conduct of Barack Obama, describing the former U.S. president as overbearing and ‘condescending’ in his message to Nigerians ahead of the 2015 general elections.

Mr Jonathan said Mr Obama displayed an unusual level of bias during the 2015 elections, issuing a video appeal to Nigerians which all but advised them on which candidate to give their mandate.

“On March 23, 2015, President Obama himself took the unusual step of releasing a video message directly to Nigerians all but telling them how to vote,” Mr Jonathan said in his new book, ‘My Transition Hours’, which launches Tuesday.

“In that video, Obama urged Nigerians to open the ‘next chapter’ by their votes. Those who understood subliminal language deciphered that he was prodding the electorate to vote for the opposition to form a new government.”

Mr Jonathan lost the 2015 elections to now-President Muhammadu Buhari, marking the first time an incumbent president would lose reelection. He assumed office in 2010 following the death of President Umaru Yar’Adua, getting his own mandate of four years at the 2011 presidential election.

The days leading to the 2015 election were crucial for both Mr Jonathan and his cabinet officials. Only two weeks ahead, the election was postponed to March 28 from its initial date in February.

The six-week postponement drew outrage from within and outside the country, and Mr Jonathan’s opponents accused him of plots to perpetuate himself in office.

But the former president said he was not the only one responsible for the polls shift, saying other former leaders were all part of the decision, which was informed by the security exigencies at the time.

“The message was so condescending, it was as if Nigerians did not know what to do and needed an Obama to direct them,” Mr Jonathan said of the video message.