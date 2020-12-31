Odion Ighalo cried, called his mum when he sealed Man United move

Odion Ighalo has recalled when he was minutes away from sealing Man United move on deadline day in January 2019. The former Nigerian international earned a dream move to his boyhood club and became the first man from his country to play for the Red Devils. But the build-up to the deal was something the former Watford forward will never forget in his life as he was among the five strikers shortlisted to complete the move to Old Trafford. The 31-year-old claims his agent had contacted him that United were interested in his services and he was excited since he got the news.