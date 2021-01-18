Oduoye Building Services Advocates For Better Work Conditions For Young Professionals

Mr Olaleke Oluwasayo, the managing director of Oduoye Building Services during an interview session spoke on “One of the difficulties for startup for young professionals”, in the society where we find ourselves.

According to him, one of the biggest challenges for most fresh graduates in Nigeria is securing a job.

He emphasized that this challenge is further heightened by the outrageous expectations and working conditions that are stipulated by employers.

While speaking on the issue, he said it is not ideal for employers to expect fresh graduates to have ridiculous years of working experience without having a second thought of giving them the opportunity of expressing their knowledge or expertise. He said, most of these fresh graduates are actually qualified and vibrant enough to take up responsibilities and perform excellently if tried and properly groomed.

Mr Olaleke gave an analogy using the construction industry where he specializes. He said in 2015 when he graduated from the prestigious Ahmadu bello university and then began to apply for many job opportunities but none was forthcoming despite his competence. He was discredited on the grounds of his age and young looks without credit to his merited academic and field qualifications in one of the interviews he went for. This he said, made him saddened and like him, causes depression for many young people.

He also pointed out the challenge of having to know someone influential in a firm or an organization before being able to get a job offer. He opined that, employers should be kind enough to give fresh graduates the opportunity to grow by giving them a working platform.

He added that entrepreneurship is good, but a lot of young people who studied professional courses actually want to practice what they have studied even before considering entrepreneurship. And so young people should be given the platform to add their quota to the development and growth process of organizations and companies. Many employers have failed to understand that even the best professionals in every field grew on the job and so, employers should focus on process as much as they focus on results. He advocates that, employers should give startup professionals a working platform to grow and thus, trainee schemes should be encouraged at all levels.

He also emphasized that fresh graduates should be valued and kicked against just employing them as mere trainees, paying them peanuts and treating them as though they are O’ level holders.

He called on existing educational institutions to create opportunities for students to have first-hand field experience in whatever course they are studying so that, at the point of graduation, they will not just have theoretical knowledge, but also practical knowledge and reasonable work experience that will help them access better opportunities and stand the chance of getting employed. As such, industrial trainings should be encouraged and duly monitored.

Finally, Mr Olaleke commended Nigerian youths as the most vibrant, intelligent and innovative youths all over the world. He encourages undergraduates to find and also seize opportunities to grow their skills and expertise while they are still in school so that, at the point of graduation, they are properly equipped to meet the demands of the work place.