Ojudu to PDP Reps: Stop the mischief on Osinbajo’s 2015 tweet

Special Adviser on Political Matters to the President, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, has described the recent call by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Caucus of the House of Representatives for the House to commence impeachment proceedings against President Muhammadu Buhari as nothing short of mischief and partisan politics.

Ojudu in a statement also said the PDP Caucus’ disingenuous attempt to misrepresent a 2015 tweet by the Vice President and completely but deliberately change its import and meaning.

Osinbajo had tweeted at a time when Nigeria was facing one of its darkest periods due to incessant terrorist attacks in some parts of the country, including the FCT.

According to the statement, “In fact at the time the tweet was done 8th of February 2015, the then Federal Government administration had said it could not guarantee the security in parts of the country for the election to hold and actually elections were postponed because of that stance of the Jonathan Presidency.

“This was the context of tweet by Prof. Osinbajo in 2015.

“However, opposition elements have disingenuously twisted it out of context even insinuating as though it’s a tweet done recently. The Vice President never said this in relation to President Buhari.

“More importantly, President Buhari has never said that he has lost the capacity to guarantee the security of lives and property of Nigerians. On the contrary, he remains fully committed to the welfare and protection of all Nigerians across the country.

“As the President noted concerning the senseless murder of hardworking farmers in November by terrorists in Zabarmari community in Jere Local Government of Borno State, the Nigerian Armed Forces will continue to be given all the needed support “to take all necessary steps to protect the country’s population and its territory.”

“Nigerians should ignore the misrepresentation and misleading narrative by the PDP House of Reps Caucus, which is an obvious attempt at mischief and causing disaffection.

“The security and welfare of Nigerians remain one of the cardinal purposes of the Buhari administration and it will continue to take proactive steps to tackle the country’s security challenges.”