Lady Grace Nwuduezue Okeke (LSM), matriarch of the renowned Okeke-Ojiudu family of Umuru-Ide, Alor, Anambra State, and wife of the legendary politician and businessman, Chief P.N. Okeke-Ojiudu (KSS, KSM) died this month at the age of 90.

A princess of Agulu, Grace was born into the ancient family of High Priests of Ukunu Village in Agulu, Anambra State in 1928. The first of three children, she went into nursing in the 1940’s as a midwife. It was during her time as a trainee midwife that she met the young promising Onitsha businessman, Chief P.N. Okeke-Ojiudu. They were married in 18th November, 1950 and blessed with one daughter and five sons.

Her marriage to Chief P.N. (who would latter serve as Minister of Agriculture) brought her into the world of politics and the struggle for Nigerian’s independence. She served as a constant source of support to her husband throughout his political career and onwards, raising her kids almost single handedly. However it was her dedication to religious matters that brought her to greater prominence, rising to leadership positions within various catholic organizations in the region.

Lady Grace passed away on the 4th day of January 2019; four days shy of her late husband’s anniversary. Her death was announced by the family spokesman in Enugu. She will be buried beside her husband at Ojiudu Manor in Alor, Anambra State. She is survived by her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.