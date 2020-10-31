Saturday, October 31, 2020

Olamide: After a decade, I want to start afresh

theabujatimes

ONE of Nigeria’s most consistent rap act and label bosses, Olamide Adedeji aka Baddo, is starting all over again with a clean slate after dominating the music scene for over a decade with eight albums.

The father of three conveyed his decision to start afresh in a conversation with Ayomide Tayo for Audiomac recently.

“I want to start fresh again. You can’t fight battles with the same weapon. For every level, there is a different devil. I have known that if I make it to 2020, I just want to start fresh as I have never done anything before. It has helped my mindset. It has helped me creatively. It has helped me spiritually by thinking this way.”

Olamide went on to say his decision to start all over again stems from his will not to see all his decade of hard work as an achievement.

“…If you ask the artists I have signed before, they will tell you I always say this: “After 10 years in this business, I don’t want to see it as an achievement,” he says.

The YBNL boss also disclosed that his eighth studio album, ‘Carpe Diem’ is an expression of his decision to do everything he has always desired creatively.

“Honestly, the level at which I am right now is very personal. I am just taking my creativity to the extreme, for my own good, and for my own sanity. I feel like I have been restricting myself all this while, and for my own mental health, it is high time to unbox myself and do everything I have ever dreamt of. I just want to live to the fullest and do everything I desire creatively. I’m just expressing myself through music. For me, it is not about impact or legacy. It is just me being happy with myself from within and doing all the things I desire.”

In another interview with OkayAfrica, Olamide narrated how a mail from his content manager, Bolaji Kareem, changed the course of his new album after signing his deal with U.S. based music company, Empire.

Olamide, who has given top stars like Lil Kesh, Adekunle Gold, and Fireboy DML the platform to achieve their goals, says it takes a selfless person, that is not insecure and has confidence and the ability to balance between being a label boss and a constant hitmaker.

