Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Man Utd manager insists he and the club are planning long-term

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists all his conversations with the club’s board have involved long-term planning, despite increasing pressure following back-to-back defeats.

United are 15th in the Premier League with only two wins from six matches and are reeling from a 2-1 defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League on Wednesday – three days after losing 1-0 to Arsenal.

Those results have brought Solskjaer’s position under scrutiny, but United have no plans to replace him despite reports linking former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino with the manager’s role at Old Trafford.

Ahead of Saturday’s trip to Goodison Park to face Everton, Solskjaer remained defiant when asked about the confidence he feels he has from the club’s decision-makers.

“I’ve got to say that all my conversations with the club have been planning long-term. Of course, we want short-term results, I have had positive dialogue, we’ve put plans in place and planted seeds, the tree is growing.

“Some clubs rip up their tree to see if it is still growing, or getting enough water. I have had backing all the way since I have come in. The club needs to look at the bigger picture.

“We cannot react to one or two results, we have to look further back and what is the direction we are going in.”

The Norwegian also rejected questions around the mentality of his players, saying he has no complaints about his squad in that regard.

“The culture and mentality in the group has improved immensely. The players here do really have the mindset of improving all the time and winning. When you lose a game the critics are everywhere.

“I have no complaints about mentality. We have competition for places and some of them are not happy when they are not playing, that does not mean they have a bad mindset. They have a good reaction coming on and making an impact.”

Asked if he is certain of being successful at the club, Solskjaer said: “Yeah, why wouldn’t I be?

“If I don’t trust my beliefs and values, my staff’s qualities and the quality of my players, who else should?

“I don’t look at one or two results and fall like a house of cards. It’s a setback, definitely, but I think there’s been too much made of not scoring against Arsenal and Chelsea, because there’s been more or less nothing in those two games.

“It’s not long ago that we were the best thing since sliced bread when we beat RB Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain.

“There’s ups and downs in football and that’s just the way it has to be and you’ve got to have that belief in yourself and belief in the players.

“From what I’ve seen from the boys, they’ve been very focused since we’ve come back and are ready to give a response.”