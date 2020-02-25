The Federal High Court in Abuja has convicted former spokesman for the People Democratic Party (PDP) Olisa Metuh and found him guilty of all the charges filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The EFCC charged Metuh alongside his company, Destra investment, with seven counts of money laundering and diversion of funds he received from the office of the former National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki (rtd).

Dasuki allegedly misappropriation about N19.4 billion arms funds during the former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration and gave N400 million to Metuh.

The trial judge Justice Okon Abang acknowledged Dasuki’s role in the criminal breach of trust and corruption in office which Metuh committed.

He said the former PDP spokesman lacked any documentary evidence to show that former president Jonathan authorised Dasuki to release N400 million to Metuh.

Justice Abang said the prosecution does not need further evidence of Dasuki’s conviction before pushing for Metuh’s conviction.

Daauki is currently facing trial over the mishandling of the fund.



Source: The GuardianNG