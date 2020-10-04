Ondo 2020: Abide by electoral laws, shun unethical practices — DG charges Corps Members

The Director-General of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Shuiabu Ibrahim, has admonished Corps Members serving as electoral officers in the forthcoming Ondo Gubernatorial Election not to involve themselves in electoral misconduct. He gave this advise today in Akure, the state capital while sensitising the Corps Members on their roles as “non-partisan” in the October 10 poll.

General Ibrahim who once served in Borno urged the Corps Members to “Be disciplined”, reiterating the need to shun electoral malpractices that would tarnish the image of their parents and the NYSC scheme at large. “As Corps Members in National Service, you’re expected to be neutral and apolitical. Adhere strictly to the electoral laws. “Don’t do anything untoward that will tarnish the image of the NYSC Scheme. INEC Management holds you in high esteem because of your knowledge, patriotism and records in previous elections,” he stated. He, however, urged the Corps Members to emulate the exemplary character of their counterparts in Edo who contributed to the success of the poll held last month. The DG also ordered all Corps Members who are to participate in the election to be fully kitted and they must have their ID cards handy, advising them to have the contacts of both NYSC and INEC officials for logistic reasons. On this note, he told the Corps Members to reach him via 09033050540 (SMS only) for critical issues, among other security reasons. In her welcoming address, the Ondo State NYSC Coordinator, Mrs Grace Akpabio, appreciated the presence of the DG whom she described as “father that means well for his children” while urging the Corps Members to strictly imbibed by all the directives. In a related development, a Corps Member simply identified as Victor Otokpa on behalf of his colleagues presented portraits, which he crafted for the DG and the State Coordinator respectively at the end of the programme. Receiving the gifts, the duo commended the Corps Member for distinguishing himself among the crowd while appreciating his good gesture.