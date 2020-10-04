Sunday, October 4, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Trending

Ondo 2020: Abide by electoral laws, shun unethical practices — DG charges Corps Members

Must read

Life & Arts

Nollywood actress, ChaCha Eke announces split from husband, Austin Faani

Webmaster
Nollywood actress Chacha Eke has announced that her marriage of 7-years to her husband, Austin Faani has crashed. The...
Read more
Africa News

Sudan, rebel groups sign historic peace deal

Webmaster
Sudan’s government and rebel groups on Saturday signed a landmark peace deal aimed at ending decades of war in which hundreds of...
Read more
Business

Guinness Nigeria’s parent company, Diageo, appoints Ireena Vittal as Director

Webmaster
World’s drink giant, Diageo has announced the appointment of Ireena Vittal as a Non-Executive Director, effective from 2 October 2020.
Read more
Headlines

Buhari at UN Summit, Advocates Elimination of Nuclear Weapons

Webmaster
Nuclear weapons’ trafficking constitutes a potential threat to international peace and security, and should therefore be eliminated, President Muhammadu Buhari warned yesterday.
Read more
Webmaster

The Director-General of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Shuiabu Ibrahim, has admonished Corps Members serving as electoral officers in the forthcoming Ondo Gubernatorial Election not to involve themselves in electoral misconduct. He gave this advise today in Akure, the state capital while sensitising the Corps Members on their roles as “non-partisan” in the October 10 poll.

General Ibrahim who once served in Borno urged the Corps Members to “Be disciplined”, reiterating the need to shun electoral malpractices that would tarnish the image of their parents and the NYSC scheme at large. “As Corps Members in National Service, you’re expected to be neutral and apolitical. Adhere strictly to the electoral laws. “Don’t do anything untoward that will tarnish the image of the NYSC Scheme. INEC Management holds you in high esteem because of your knowledge, patriotism and records in previous elections,” he stated. He, however, urged the Corps Members to emulate the exemplary character of their counterparts in Edo who contributed to the success of the poll held last month. The DG also ordered all Corps Members who are to participate in the election to be fully kitted and they must have their ID cards handy, advising them to have the contacts of both NYSC and INEC officials for logistic reasons. On this note, he told the Corps Members to reach him via 09033050540 (SMS only) for critical issues, among other security reasons. In her welcoming address, the Ondo State NYSC Coordinator, Mrs Grace Akpabio, appreciated the presence of the DG whom she described as “father that means well for his children” while urging the Corps Members to strictly imbibed by all the directives. In a related development, a Corps Member simply identified as Victor Otokpa on behalf of his colleagues presented portraits, which he crafted for the DG and the State Coordinator respectively at the end of the programme. Receiving the gifts, the duo commended the Corps Member for distinguishing himself among the crowd while appreciating his good gesture.

Previous articleGroup Asks Nigerian Government To Scrap ‘SARS’ Over Brutality On Citizens
Next articleAfrica’s confirmed COVID-19 cases near 1.5m
- Advertisement -

More articles

Trending

Group Asks Nigerian Government To Scrap ‘SARS’ Over Brutality On Citizens

Webmaster
A civil society organisation, Centre for Advancement of Civil Liberties and Development, has called on the Nigerian Government to scrap the Special...
Read more
Trending

Abuja, Lagos airports to receive 25,000 international passengers weekly –FG

Webmaster
The Federal Government has increased available seats on the flights of international airlines to 200 passengers per aircraft operating into the two...
Read more
Trending

How I felt when I became Head of State at 31 – Gowon

abujatimes
Nigeria’s former military Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (retd.), says he was frightened when he became the nation’s military leader on...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Life & Arts

Nollywood actress, ChaCha Eke announces split from husband, Austin Faani

Webmaster
Nollywood actress Chacha Eke has announced that her marriage of 7-years to her husband, Austin Faani has crashed. The...
Read more
Africa News

Sudan, rebel groups sign historic peace deal

Webmaster
Sudan’s government and rebel groups on Saturday signed a landmark peace deal aimed at ending decades of war in which hundreds of...
Read more
Business

Guinness Nigeria’s parent company, Diageo, appoints Ireena Vittal as Director

Webmaster
World’s drink giant, Diageo has announced the appointment of Ireena Vittal as a Non-Executive Director, effective from 2 October 2020.
Read more
Headlines

Buhari at UN Summit, Advocates Elimination of Nuclear Weapons

Webmaster
Nuclear weapons’ trafficking constitutes a potential threat to international peace and security, and should therefore be eliminated, President Muhammadu Buhari warned yesterday.
Read more
Africa News

Africa’s confirmed COVID-19 cases near 1.5m

Webmaster
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 positive cases in Africa reached 1,497, 391 as of Saturday, the Africa Centre for Disease Control...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

We’ll not support reopening of varsities, ASUU zones insist

Blasphemy: Ganduje to sign singer’s death sentence

Universities are ready to resume -Union

Fresh arrest: Mompha sues EFCC, demands N5m