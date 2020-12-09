Wednesday, December 9, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Business

Operators give investment conditions as pension funds hit N11.57tn

Must read

Life & Arts

‘Please Tell Me I Am Dreaming’ – Davido Says As He Pens Heartfelt Note Over Demise Of Bodyguard

theabujatimes
Nigerian Music Star David Adeleke Also Known As Davido Has Penned A Heartfelt Note Following The Demise Of His Private Bodyguard Ogbeide...
Read more
Sports

PSG, Basaksehir stage Champions League walk-out over official’s alleged racism

theabujatimes
Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir staged an unprecedented joint walk-out over alleged racism by a Champions League match official on Tuesday, prompting...
Read more
Sports

No player can stop me from winning FIFA Best Awards, says Lewandowski

theabujatimes
Robert Lewandowski is a shoo-in to win FIFA’s best player of the year award for 2020, especially after he was arguably robbed...
Read more
COVID-19

Covid-19 – BUA Donates 3 Ambulances, 50,000 Facemasks to Gombe

theabujatimes
In its continued effort to combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria, one of Africa's leading foods and infrastructure conglomerates,...
Read more
theabujatimes

The Pension Funds Operators Association of Nigeria has said Pension Fund Custodians and Pension Fund Administrators will obey the guidelines given to them by the National Pension Commission before releasing the growing funds in their custody for investment.

The association, which consists of the PFAs and the PFCs, also said they would consider their risk appetite before releasing the funds for investment to investors.

Latest figures obtained from PenCom on Tuesday revealed that the total funds under the Contributory Pension Scheme had risen to N11.57tn as of the end of September, of which N7.5tn had been invested in Federal Government’ securities.

The Chief Executive Officer, PenOp, Mr Oguche Agudah, who spoke to our correspondent, observed that there were reports about the government or governors borrowing trillions of naira from pension funds to finance infrastructure.

He said, “We felt the need to clarify a number of points; we would like to state that what is being referred to is a proposed infrastructure fund to be professionally managed by the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority.

“There have been various discussions and proposals spanning months regarding how best to structure a framework to invest in infrastructure development and also attract local pension funds and other investors – local and international.

“The discussions have centered around coming up with a structure that has a legal and commercial framework in place for this proposed infrastructure fund.

“To the best of our knowledge, this is still in the proposal stage, and not finalised.

“When and if the fund gets finalised, pension funds can decide if they will invest in the fund or not based on their individual risk appetite.”

He added that whatever investment these entities would make must follow the laid-down guidelines of the National Pension Commission on investment of pension funds.

Previous articleReps seek health infrastructure development bank, approve bill
Next articleNigeria’s crude oil earnings rebound by 116%–OPEC
- Advertisement -

More articles

Business

Nigeria’s crude oil earnings rebound by 116%–OPEC

theabujatimes
The Federal Government’s earnings from the export of crude oil has recorded a rebound of 116 per cent, the Organisation of Petroleum...
Read more
Business

United Capital raises N15b short-term capital

theabujatimes
United Capital Plc has raised N15 billion under the second tranche of its N20 billion commercial paper (CP) issuance programme. It had...
Read more
Business

CIBN advises banks on cybersecurity

theabujatimes
The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has urged the banks to strengthen their cybersecurity architecture to protect themselves against attacks...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Life & Arts

‘Please Tell Me I Am Dreaming’ – Davido Says As He Pens Heartfelt Note Over Demise Of Bodyguard

theabujatimes
Nigerian Music Star David Adeleke Also Known As Davido Has Penned A Heartfelt Note Following The Demise Of His Private Bodyguard Ogbeide...
Read more
Sports

PSG, Basaksehir stage Champions League walk-out over official’s alleged racism

theabujatimes
Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir staged an unprecedented joint walk-out over alleged racism by a Champions League match official on Tuesday, prompting...
Read more
Sports

No player can stop me from winning FIFA Best Awards, says Lewandowski

theabujatimes
Robert Lewandowski is a shoo-in to win FIFA’s best player of the year award for 2020, especially after he was arguably robbed...
Read more
COVID-19

Covid-19 – BUA Donates 3 Ambulances, 50,000 Facemasks to Gombe

theabujatimes
In its continued effort to combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria, one of Africa's leading foods and infrastructure conglomerates,...
Read more
Business

Nigeria’s crude oil earnings rebound by 116%–OPEC

theabujatimes
The Federal Government’s earnings from the export of crude oil has recorded a rebound of 116 per cent, the Organisation of Petroleum...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Chinese Men Arrested for Illegal Mining, Transferred to Abuja for Further...

CBN, Zamfara have no gold-mining agreement ­­­—Govt

Nigeria sustains ‘hunt without barriers’ in new tax drive

Government urges private investors to exploit budget opportunities