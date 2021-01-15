Saturday, January 16, 2021

info@theabujatimes.com

World News

Optimistic US big bank chiefs release $5bn from reserves

Must read

Business

Nigeria confirms plans to sell govt properties to fund 2021 budget

theabujatimes
Apart from its plan to engage in domestic and foreign borrowings to fund the 2021 budget, the federal government has confirmed that...
Read more
Africa News

Bobi Wine claims victory in Uganda’s election, despite early results showing him behind

theabujatimes
The singer-turned-politician has been the main rival to 76-year-old President Yoweri Museveni, who has been in power since the mid-80s.
Read more
Business

Court moves to seize First Bank’s assets over Shell’s multimillion naira debt

theabujatimes
A High Court in Rivers State has moved to sequester the assets of the country’s premier lender FirstBank of Nigeria Limited in...
Read more
Life & Arts

Sean Tizzle excited about Wyclef’s interest

theabujatimes
Singer, Sean Tizzle, suddenly became the centre of attention during the week when Haiti-born international artiste, Wycklef Jean, posted some tweets about...
Read more
theabujatimes

Wall Street’s worst fears about the fallout from Covid-19 are receding.

Three of the biggest U.S. lenders — JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co. — cut their combined reserves for losses on loans by more than $5 billion, helping fourth-quarter profit top estimates even as they faced headwinds from low interest rates.

While posting results Friday, executives expressed guarded optimism about fiscal stimulus and rising vaccinations during a pandemic in which delinquencies have remained low. Still, the banks warned the economy isn’t out of the woods yet.

Six of the largest U.S. banks urgently set aside more than $35 billion to cover loan losses in the first half of 2020 with the message that they simply had no idea what to expect. Now, banking chiefs are pointing to prospects for a rebound this year. Unprecedented action from the Federal Reserve and lawmakers have allayed the worst-case scenarios.

“We’ve seen further improvement on both GDP and unemployment,” Citigroup Chief Financial Officer Mark Mason told reporters on a conference call, referring to gross domestic product. There are a lot of favorable indicators that “make for a more positive outlook in 2020 and hopefully a continued, stable recovery,” he said. Beyond vaccines, he pointed to more clarity on the next U.S. presidential administration and prospects for additional stimulus.

Still, Wells Fargo and Citigroup led bank stocks lower — each falling more than 6% at noon in New York — as investors focused on weaknesses specific to their businesses. At Wells Fargo, costs declined less than analysts estimated as the bank spent money on restructuring in the wake of scandals. Citigroup’s massive bond-trading division generated less revenue than expected in the final months of 2020. JPMorgan slipped 2%.

Bank of America Corp., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley are set to report quarterly results next week.

Consumer divisions at the biggest U.S. banks came under particular pressure from the Covid-19 outbreak that shut businesses and put millions out of work last year. Even so, loan books have since fared surprisingly well, as a dreaded onslaught of defaults never rolled through. After trading divisions benefited from a bumper year, banks even won approval last month from the Federal Reserve to restart share buybacks.

As JPMorgan briefed analysts, Erika Najarian from Bank of America asked whether the government’s support has been strong enough to carry credit-card borrowers, for example, through the pandemic.

“It does feel like at this point, in this crisis, that the bridge has been strong enough — the question that still remains is, is the bridge long enough,” CFO Jennifer Piepszak said on the conference call. “But we have to get through the next three to six months.”

JPMorgan took down reserves by $2.9 billion, helping fourth-quarter profit surge to a record $12.1 billion. Citigroup released $1.5 billion from its stockpile, resulting in a $4.63 billion profit that was down less than analysts projected. Wells Fargo released about $760 million because of lower net charge-offs. That lifted net income above estimates to $2.99 billion.

A large portion of the releases came from divisions catering to corporations.

Still, executives cautioned that there’s plenty of uncertainty ahead and a likelihood that defaults will rise later in the year. JPMorgan Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said the significance of reserve releases shouldn’t be overstated or considered recurring income.

“We don’t consider it profit — it’s ink on paper,” Dimon said.

Previous articleGlobal death toll from COVID-19 tops 2M amid vaccine rollout
Next articleSean Tizzle excited about Wyclef’s interest
- Advertisement -

More articles

World News

Global death toll from COVID-19 tops 2M amid vaccine rollout

theabujatimes
The global death toll from COVID-19 topped 2 million Friday, crossing the threshold amid a vaccine rollout so immense but so uneven...
Read more
World News

At least three dead after 6.2 earthquake strikes Indonesian island

theabujatimes
At least three people had died and 24 were injured, but Indonesian officials said they were still collecting information from devastated areas.
Read more
World News

North Korea rolls out submarine-launched missile at military parade

theabujatimes
North Korea has included a developmental ballistic missile designed for launch from submarines in the military hardware put on show at a...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Business

Nigeria confirms plans to sell govt properties to fund 2021 budget

theabujatimes
Apart from its plan to engage in domestic and foreign borrowings to fund the 2021 budget, the federal government has confirmed that...
Read more
Africa News

Bobi Wine claims victory in Uganda’s election, despite early results showing him behind

theabujatimes
The singer-turned-politician has been the main rival to 76-year-old President Yoweri Museveni, who has been in power since the mid-80s.
Read more
Business

Court moves to seize First Bank’s assets over Shell’s multimillion naira debt

theabujatimes
A High Court in Rivers State has moved to sequester the assets of the country’s premier lender FirstBank of Nigeria Limited in...
Read more
Life & Arts

Sean Tizzle excited about Wyclef’s interest

theabujatimes
Singer, Sean Tizzle, suddenly became the centre of attention during the week when Haiti-born international artiste, Wycklef Jean, posted some tweets about...
Read more
World News

Optimistic US big bank chiefs release $5bn from reserves

theabujatimes
Wall Street’s worst fears about the fallout from Covid-19 are receding. Three of the biggest U.S. lenders — JPMorgan...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

5 Dead, Over 1,000 in Hospital From Gas Leak in India...

Pence staff hit by COVID-19 outbreak as Biden says Trump has...

Putin critic Alexei Navalny in ICU after being poisoned, aide says

‘I felt violated’ – former model Amy Dorris alleges Donald Trump...