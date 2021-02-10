Oritsefemi Clears The Air On Bringing Strange A Woman Into His Matrimonial Home

Well known Nigerian singer, Oritsefemi has denied ever inviting strange women into his home for sex.
This is in reaction to an allegation made by his wife Nabila Fash, who called out a lady whom she claimed comes to her home to have sex when she is not around.
She wrote on Instagram on Monday:-
“Whoever the imbecile is that came to my house while I was away at work to have sex, you need to identify yourself. It was shocking news when it was posted a few months back, but now I can confirm. On a Monday morning, when people are out to look for daily bread some people, it is sex that is their problem.”
“Women it is not wrong to love! It is not wrong to give a second chance! It is not wrong to want to protect your home/marriage! What is wrong is to continue to be a fool and not know your worth,” she wrote.
However, Oritse Femi stated that his wife’s posts are not about him. He denied inviting strange women into his matrimonial home or cheating on his wife.
He further said that his marriage is intact.
“I have seen all the news reports about me online and I do not understand what it is all about. My wife went online to write some things but they are not about me.
I do not invite women into my matrimonial home. My wife’s post is not about me. It is about my friend, my very close friend that came in from London.
He stayed with me and she was upset that I allowed my friend to bring women into our house.
“I have explained to her that he is my very good friend and he accommodated me anytime I travel out of the country. Because of this issue, I had to ask my friend to leave. In fact, I also had to chase all the boys living with me even though they know nothing about this incident.
I do not cheat on my wife. My wife and I do not have an issue, everything is cool at home; in fact, she left for work not so long ago,” the singer told The Punch