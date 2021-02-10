Oritsefemi Clears The Air On Bringing Strange A Woman Into His Matrimonial Home

Well known Nigerian singer, Oritsefemi has denied ever inviting strange women into his home for sex.

This is in reaction to an allegation made by his wife Nabila Fash, who called out a lady whom she claimed comes to her home to have sex when she is not around.

She wrote on Instagram on Monday:-

“Whoever the imbecile is that came to my house while I was away at work to have sex, you need to identify yourself. It was shocking news when it was posted a few months back, but now I can confirm. On a Monday morning, when people are out to look for daily bread some people, it is sex that is their problem.” “Women it is not wrong to love! It is not wrong to give a second chance! It is not wrong to want to protect your home/marriage! What is wrong is to continue to be a fool and not know your worth,” she wrote.

However, Oritse Femi stated that his wife’s posts are not about him. He denied inviting strange women into his matrimonial home or cheating on his wife.

He further said that his marriage is intact.