Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Ortom seeks national restructuring

Govt Signs Deal to Build 1,000 Houses in Abuja

The federal government yesterday moved to deliver the first phase of its projected 300,000 affordable housing units with the signing of a...
Hoodlums set car mart ablaze in Abuja

Suspected hoodlums have set ablaze seven cars at a roadside car mart in Abuja. The miscreants who were protesting...
Harry Maguire, Edinson Cavani, Mason Greenwood among Man United players left at home

Harry Maguire, Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood are among five Manchester United players not to have travelled for their Champions League opener...
Buhari sacks Jaja as NCC Governing Board Chairman

President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked Dr Tony Clinton Jaja as the Chairman of the Governing Board of the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC).
Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has called for the restructuring of the country amidst protests across the country.

The governor also said “the protest should continue without violence  until leaders correct decades  of wrongs  in Nigeria”.

Addressing reporters at the Government House, Makurdi on Monday, Ortom stated that as a son of an ex-policeman, he had long observed that policemen are not properly funded.

“The police should be well funded, trained and equip to so as to perform their constitutional duty of protecting lives and properties,” said Ortom.

He added: ” I will join the protest if my people called on me to do so.”

According to Ortom, the protest was not only about end SARS alone,  but impunity occasion by attacked and killings by herdsmen of harmless farmers without effort by the Federal Government to bring the perpetrators  to justice.

Minister directs APCON, NBC to sanitise media industry
Presidential panel recommends dismissal of 35 SARS officials, prosecution of 33
Presidential panel recommends dismissal of 35 SARS officials, prosecution of 33

The Presidential Investigative Panel on Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) investigating rights abuses and other inhuman treatment by men of the now-disbanded police...
Buhari says protests must be peaceful —Youths minister

The Minister of Youths and Social Development, Sunday Dare, on Monday met with the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), over the...
Army to commence Operation Crocodile Smile over cyber warfare, others

The Nigerian Army has said its upcoming Operation Crocodile Smile will tackle cyber warfare and insurgency in the country, particularly in the North-East, where...
Work ongoing on police reform, says Buhari

President Muhmmadu Buhari on Monday reflected on the ongoing nationwide protests against police brutality by youths. He said the...
