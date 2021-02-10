Wednesday, February 10, 2021

info@theabujatimes.com

Politics

Oshiomhole aligns with Akande, says revalidation against APC constitution

Must read

Sports

Thiago Silva reveals ‘nice surprise’ from Lampard after signing for Chelsea

theabujatimes
The Brazil defender moved to Stamford Bridge shortly before his 36th birthday but he says he had no doubts about making the...
Read more
Sports

Tottenham boss Mourinho ‘feels sorry’ for Dean after referee receives death threats

theabujatimes
The veteran official has requested to not be involved in any Premier League matches this weekend after receiving online abuse
Read more
Life & Arts

Oritsefemi Clears The Air On Bringing Strange A Woman Into His Matrimonial Home

theabujatimes
Well known Nigerian singer, Oritsefemi has denied ever inviting strange women into his home for sex. This is...
Read more
Trending

Commuters Cheat Death As Petrol Tanker Falls, Blocks Abuja Highway

theabujatimes
Amajor tragedy was on Monday averted in Abuja along the Abuja-Kefffi Expressway as hundreds of commuters narrowly escaped death when a heavy...
Read more
theabujatimes

Immediate past national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, on Tuesday said the revalidation of the membership of the party called by the party’s Interim Caretaker Committee was contrary  to the party’s constitution.

Recall that a former APC interim national chairman, Chief Bisi Akande, also faulted the constitutionality of the exercise.

Oshiomhole spoke while fielding questions from journalists shortly after revalidating his membership of the party at Unit 1, ward 10, Iyamho, Etsako West local government of  Edo State,

“APC is governed by constitution and not by man. The constitution only provides for registration and I registered as a member of the APC in 2014 under the Interim national chairman Chief Bisi Akande.

“There is nothing in the APC constitution that says a member shall revalidate or renew its membership. Once you registered when you joined the party and you have not defected, you are a member. So revalidation is strange to our constitution,”

“I have only done this because I want peace to reign; but in doing this, we have to be careful not to create constitutional breach,”

Oshiomhole said that between 2015 and 2021, people had left the party and others had joined it, while some died, adding that it made sense to review the register.

“If you ask me as a foundation member who have never decamped to revalidate his membership,  it is double registration because there is nothing like revalidation in our constitution.

“ By asking me to revalidate my membership means I was not a member when I have never leave the party, so I think the correct language should be  either reviewing or updating because it make sense to review voters register due to the new members that have joined or those that have exited.”

Previous articleCACOVID Admits BUA Transferred Money, But Didn’t Solely Pay For Vaccines
Next articleFed Govt seals fake test centre in Abuja
- Advertisement -

More articles

Politics

2023 Presidency: PDP Under Pressure

theabujatimes
LEON USIGBE interrogates the call accentuated by a member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji...
Read more
Politics

Kwara APC members file suit to stop registration

theabujatimes
Twenty All Progressives Congress (APC) youths under the aegis of the Concerned APC Youth Stakeholders have sued the Chairman of the Membership...
Read more
Politics

INEC reviews five-year election strategic plan

theabujatimes
Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has inaugurated a 17-man committee to review its operational plan...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Sports

Thiago Silva reveals ‘nice surprise’ from Lampard after signing for Chelsea

theabujatimes
The Brazil defender moved to Stamford Bridge shortly before his 36th birthday but he says he had no doubts about making the...
Read more
Sports

Tottenham boss Mourinho ‘feels sorry’ for Dean after referee receives death threats

theabujatimes
The veteran official has requested to not be involved in any Premier League matches this weekend after receiving online abuse
Read more
Life & Arts

Oritsefemi Clears The Air On Bringing Strange A Woman Into His Matrimonial Home

theabujatimes
Well known Nigerian singer, Oritsefemi has denied ever inviting strange women into his home for sex. This is...
Read more
Trending

Commuters Cheat Death As Petrol Tanker Falls, Blocks Abuja Highway

theabujatimes
Amajor tragedy was on Monday averted in Abuja along the Abuja-Kefffi Expressway as hundreds of commuters narrowly escaped death when a heavy...
Read more
Trending

FCT police deny arrest, rescue of 115 mothers in Abuja human milk factory

theabujatimes
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, on Tuesday, denied some reports on social media alleging that the command rescued 115 young...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Why U.S., UK, others are monitoring Magu’s probe

Umahi’ll contest presidency in 2023 –Ebonyi APC

Drama as Reps, Amaechi disagree over alleged $33b contract

Gombe govt proposes N116bn budget for 2021