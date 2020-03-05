Mr Adams Oshiomhole of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has appealed the court judgement which suspended him as the national chairman of the party.

He filed the suit on Wednesday, hours after a Federal Capital Territory High Court granted an order of interim injunction restraining Oshiomhole from parading himself as APC National Chairman.

In the notice of appeal filed on four grounds, Oshiomhole faulted the “whole ruling” of the trial court which granted the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction.

Among other claims, he alleged that the trial court erred in law and arrived at a wrong conclusion which occasioned a miscarriage of justice when it decided that question that his performance as APC national chairman would interfere with the party membership rights of the first to sixth respondents in the suit, at the interlocutory stage.

Oshiomhole who filed the appeal along with the APC, therefore, sought an order of the appellate court to set aside the ruling of the trial court.

Joined as respondents to the suit are Mustapha Salihu, Anselm Ojezua, Sani Gomna, Oshawo Steve, Fani Wabulari, and Princewill Ejogharado.

The Inspector-General of Police and Department of State Services (DSS) were listed as the seventh and eighth respondents.

Moments after the judgment which suspended Oshiomhole, a team of policemen took over the national secretariat of the ruling party in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The security operatives said they were at the secretariat to prevent any breakdown of law and order following the court ruling.

Addressing reporters at the APC headquarters, a chieftain of the party, Mr. Victor Giadom, said the party was law-abiding and committed to obeying court orders.