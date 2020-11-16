Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Sports

Osimhen ruled out, while Chukwueze, Dennis injury updates revealed for Nigeria against Sierra Leone

theabujatimes

The Super Eagles were rocked with injury problems before travelling to Freetown for Tuesday’s game

Nigeria coach Gernor Rohr has revealed Napoli striker Victor Osimhen will miss their 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture against Sierra Leone on Tuesday.

Rohr also stated how Leon Balogun and Samuel Chukwueze are recovering well and should make the trip to Freetown.

Osimhen suffered a dislocated shoulder at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium on Friday and was immediately replaced by Paul Onuachu while Club Brugge forward Emmanuel Dennis did not feature in the 4-4 draw because of a swollen ankle.

Balogun and Chuekwueze were substituted in the game due to varying injuries, but they are working with their teammates to be in good shape.

“[Osimhen] is out of the match after he dislocated his shoulder,” Rohr disclosed, as reported in the Guardian.

After Saturday’s training session in Benin, Rohr gave an update on the team before they departed for Freetown.

“The two players I took out (Leon Balogun and Samuel Chukwueze) were injured,” Rohr said, as per the Punch.

“Balogun had a little knock but he is okay. He did a little training with the team, it’s not painless but he will be okay.

“Dennis had a little injury in the last training session, his ankle is swollen and he cannot play, he can only run, and Chukwueze has a pain in the groin and could only work in practice today but we hope to get him back for the next game.”

Nigeria still remain on top of Group L after the eight-goal thriller in Benin. They have seven points after three games – a point above second-placed Benin while Sierra Leone are placed third with two points.

