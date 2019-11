A meeting of the Federal Executive Council has started at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting started about 11am at the Council Chambers of the State House.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo is presiding over the session in the absence of President Muhammadu Buhari.

It’s the second FEC meeting in a row Osinbajo is presiding over since Buhari travelled out of the country on October 28.

The President will be away from Nigeria till November 17.