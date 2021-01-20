Thursday, January 21, 2021

Osinbajo to speak at youth summit in Abuja on Thursday

Osinbajo to speak at youth summit in Abuja on Thursday

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and Sunday Dare, minister of youth and sports, will speak at a youth summit organised by Lead Generation Initiative...
FCTA commends Abuja schools for compliance with COVID-19 protocols

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Tuesday commended the management of public and private schools in Abuja over high level of...
EFCC arrests suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja

The Abuja zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested three suspected internet fraudsters. They...
Buhari Meets Beninese President in Abuja, Urges Good Neighbourliness

President Muhammadu Buhari has stressed the need for Benin Republic to be a good neighbour to Nigeria.The President who spoke on Tuesday...
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and Sunday Dare, minister of youth and sports, will speak at a youth summit organised by Lead Generation Initiative (LGI), a non-governmental organisation (NGO).

The event will be held at Transcorp Hilton in Abuja on Thursday.

In a statement on Tuesday, Stanley Ekpa, LGI national secretary, said the symposium with the theme ‘The Future of Leadership: The Role of the Youth’ is a part of the activities to mark the first anniversary of the initiative.

“LGI is a non-governmental, non-political and non-profit organization committed to galvanizing, training and empowering young Nigerians across the country to get involved and take responsibility in community development and nation building right from their immediate localities,” Ekpa said.

The secretary said Abubakar Sani Bello, Niger state governor; Seyi Makinde, Oyo state governor; Shina Peller, member of the house of representatives, and Kate Henshaw, actress, are among those who will speak at the event.

He said Samson Itodo of YIAGA, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun better known as Wizkid and Japheth Omojuwa will be panelists at the event.

“It would be recalled that through GILT, Lead Generation Initiative, in partnership with YIAGA Africa, had successfully trained 1300 young Nigerians in four states namely Oyo, Osun, Bauchi and Gombe on effective leadership skills, strategic communication, community development, active citizenship and nation-building,” he said.

“Each of the 1300 beneficiaries has in turn trained 20 people each at the local government level.

“GILT, which is designed to hold in all the 36 states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), is a train-the-trainer leadership workshop, where participants, having been trained at the state level, return to their various local governments to replicate the training for the larger participants at the local government and ward level.”

INEC to hold Anambra Governorship poll on Nov. 6

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has scheduled the Anambra Governorship poll for Nov. 6. INEC disclosed the date in a Timetable...
