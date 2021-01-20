Osinbajo to speak at youth summit in Abuja on Thursday

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and Sunday Dare, minister of youth and sports, will speak at a youth summit organised by Lead Generation Initiative (LGI), a non-governmental organisation (NGO).

The event will be held at Transcorp Hilton in Abuja on Thursday.

In a statement on Tuesday, Stanley Ekpa, LGI national secretary, said the symposium with the theme ‘The Future of Leadership: The Role of the Youth’ is a part of the activities to mark the first anniversary of the initiative.

“LGI is a non-governmental, non-political and non-profit organization committed to galvanizing, training and empowering young Nigerians across the country to get involved and take responsibility in community development and nation building right from their immediate localities,” Ekpa said.

The secretary said Abubakar Sani Bello, Niger state governor; Seyi Makinde, Oyo state governor; Shina Peller, member of the house of representatives, and Kate Henshaw, actress, are among those who will speak at the event.

He said Samson Itodo of YIAGA, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun better known as Wizkid and Japheth Omojuwa will be panelists at the event.

“It would be recalled that through GILT, Lead Generation Initiative, in partnership with YIAGA Africa, had successfully trained 1300 young Nigerians in four states namely Oyo, Osun, Bauchi and Gombe on effective leadership skills, strategic communication, community development, active citizenship and nation-building,” he said.

“Each of the 1300 beneficiaries has in turn trained 20 people each at the local government level.

“GILT, which is designed to hold in all the 36 states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), is a train-the-trainer leadership workshop, where participants, having been trained at the state level, return to their various local governments to replicate the training for the larger participants at the local government and ward level.”