Our AdultFriendFinder Review – does exactly what it says on the tin

Launched in the late 90s, AdultFriendFinder was one of the first casual dating sites on the market and, with over 94million members, it remains one of the largest. It’s a site that encourages casual (yet responsible) sexual encounters, rather than long-term relationships, and does what it sets out to do very well indeed.

AdultFriendFinder is the brainchild of Andrew Conru. He noticed that most of the members of his original site, FriendFinder, was being used by people looking for casual sex partners. As a result, he decided to found a sister site specifically designed to meet those needs.

The site proved to be hugely successful, providing a safe and relaxed environment for both straight and gay people to hook up for casual sex encounters.

However, it’s had its share of problems. In 2015, the adult dating site was hacked, exposing the details of millions of members. The hack also uncovered a huge number of fake profiles, which further tarnished the site’s reputation.

These incidents prompted AdultFriendFinder to beef up its online security and, since then, it has reclaimed its crown as one of the most popular sex dating sites in AU and overseas.

With the number of users growing, it looks as though faith in AdultFriendFinder has been fully restored. However, should its users have as much faith in it as they do, or is this popular hookup site another leak waiting to happen? Read our in-depth AdultFriendFinder review and find out fuckswipe.

Our Summary

AdultFriendFinder doesn’t beat about the bush; you know, within seconds of signing up just what this site is about. If the invitation to “Hookup, Find Sex or Meet Someone Hot Now” doesn’t give the game away, then the profile pictures will.

However, one of the downsides for male users is that men outnumber women by around 16 to one. In addition, despite AdultFriendFinder’s improved security practices, there are still enough fake profiles, usually purporting to be women, to make the experience a little frustrating.

This service is for those looking for adventurous sexual experiences or short-term sexual encounters. In addition to singles looking for one-night stands, you’ll find couples and swinger groups touting for threesomes, partner-swaps and group sex.

In short, if you’re looking for a serious relationship, then this site isn’t for you. It’s a site that’s focused on casual sex encounters, so expect explicit photos and open-minded Live Chat sessions. However, if this sounds exactly what you’re looking for, then AdultFriendFinder has got your name written all over it.

While you can opt for the standard, free membership, it’s only subscriptions that offer access to all its features and allow you to take things to that all-important next step. It’s true that men outnumber women but, with daily sign-ups, there’s always someone new to talk to.

All in all, we’re happy to give AdultFriendFinder the seal of approval. It doesn’t pretend to be anything it isn’t and, while it might not offer a seamless experience, there are few sites that do. While it might not be for everyone, the users you find on it know exactly what they’re there for.

?? Free services and paid-for services

Whether you’re looking for casual dating or sexual encounters, AdultFriendFinder is one of the few adult dating sites that offers its members excellent free services. Liking another user’s photos and videos is a great way of expressing your interest before you get into messaging.

Similarly, the facility to hotlist other members’ profiles and join groups and blogs won’t cost you a penny either. However, given the site’s purpose, perhaps the best free features are the facility to participate in chatrooms and to watch one other user’s live webcam for nothing.