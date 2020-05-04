The Nigerian Government has concluded plans to evacuate about 270 Nigerians willing to home from the United States.

This was disclosed in a statement dated May 3 from the Consulate General of Nigeria in New York.

The consulate explained that a one-way flight has been arranged for the evacuation of stranded Nigerians in the US and would take on Sunday night.

It added that the flight operated by Ethiopian Airlines with a 270-passenger capacity would evacuate travellers at their expense and the returnees would fly economy class.

According to the statement, the flight will depart for Abuja from Newark (EWR) Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, United States, and is expected to arrive at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Monday next week.

It also revealed that over 700 citizens have registered with the Nigerian Missions in the US to be evacuated but only 270 people would be accommodated.

The consulate stressed that applications to be evacuated would be considered on a ‘first-come, first-served basis while the list of evacuees would be treated according to their immigration status.

It said those who have proofs of short-stay visas, the elderly, families with children, and returning students would also be given special attention.

Read the full statement below: