NO fewer than 300 Nigerians stranded in Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia were at the weekend evacuated home by the Federal Government.

The stranded Nigerians were flown home aboard two Boeing 777 aircraft marked with registration number 5N-BWI and 5N- BVE operated by Air Peace.

The aircraft on departure from Nigeria took along over 200 Indians and other nationals from Malaysia and Singapore.

Immigration sources said both aircraft ferrying the stranded Nigerians landed at the Abuja and Lagos Airports.

The excited passengers thanked the government and the carrier for the gesture, saying they had lost hope of returning as no other carrier was ready for the exercise at the prevailing fare.

Speaking on the development, Air Peace Chief Operating Officer Mrs. Toyin Olajide thanked the Federal Government for support.

But, the Federal Government yesterday lauded Air Peace for facilitating the evacuation of 584 Nigerians following its decision to engage another airline when the British government denied it landing right into the Gatwick Airport, London.

Sources in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs hinted that Air Peace had to defray the extra cost for engaging a foreign carrier to ensure that Nigerians were brought back to the country and for this, the Federal Government lauded the airline.

The ministry, in a letter, with reference number No: MFA/PR/2020/16 and dated July 12, 2020 and titled, “Public Announcement to Change of Departure Date and Airport of Air Peace Evacuation Flights from the United Kingdom,” lauded the airline for the sacrifice it made to ensure that Nigerians returned to the country