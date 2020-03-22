Oyo state has recorded its first case of coronavirus, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients in Nigeria to 23.

There are 16 patients in Lagos; one in Ekiti; two in Ogun, and three in the federal capital territory (FCT).

In a statement on Sunday morning, Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo, said public health in the state officials are collaborating with the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan’s team on the case.

The governor added that someone who just returned from the US has been placed under isolation.

“The COVID-19 confirmation test for the suspected case at Bodija has come back POSITIVE. The result was released at 17:35 PM of March 21, 2020,” he said.

“A follow up on the Ekiti COVID-19 case revealed that the deceased was picked up directly from Lagos Airport to a private apartment in Ona Ara Local Government Area.

“The Health Authorities have contacted the family concerned and the community has been alerted for intensified contact tracing and self-isolation of identified close contacts. The information given that he stayed in some hotels in Ibadan has been found to be false.

“Another returnee from Texas, USA, has also been identified at Oluyole Local Government Area. She has been kept in self-isolation with close monitoring by the State Epidemiological Team. All recent returnees are again urged to identify themselves to Ministry Officials and self-isolate for 14 days.

“We have released funds for: a. Activation of Emergency Operation Centre at the Ministry of Health; establishment of Diagnostic Centre for screening of Coronavirus and other related infectious diseases to be stationed at the UCH, Ibadan; equipping of the newly designated Oyo State Infectious Disease Centre at Olodo that has the capacity for over 100 cases.”

The governor listed health helplines for residents as: 08038210122/ 08023229267/ 08073431342.

The confirmation of coronavirus in the state comes three days after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held a mega rally in Ibadan, the state capital.

Following criticism on the rally, Makinde apologised that such gathering should not have taken place at a time the world is battling a global pandemic.

Coronavirus has killed over 13,000 people and infected 308,227 while more than 80,000 people have recovered from the disease.

Source: The Cable